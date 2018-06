Scotland Under-21s: Ricky Sbragia names five Hearts players

From the section

Hearts striker Billy King will be joined in Lurgan by Jack Hamilton, Jordan McGhee, Callum Paterson and Sam Nicholson

Ricky Sbragia has named five Hearts players in his first Scotland Under-21 squad for next month's 2017 European Championship qualifier in Lurgan.

Jack Hamilton, Jordan McGhee, Callum Paterson, Sam Nicholson and Billy King make the 22-man squad to face Northern Ireland on Saturday 5 September.

Sbragia, who was appointed head coach earlier this month, has also included Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld.

And Dundee United duo John Souttar and Charlie Telfer have been selected too.

Scotland follow the Group Three match in Northern Ireland with games against France and Iceland at Pittodrie in October, and will also play Ukraine and Macedonia.

Scotland squad to face Northern Ireland

Ryan Fulton (Liverpool), Jack Hamilton (Hearts), Jonathan Henly (Unattached), Stuart Findlay (Celtic, on loan to Kilmarnock), Stephen Hendrie (West Ham), Donald Love (Manchester City), Callum McFadzean (Sheffield United), Jordan McGhee (Hearts), Callum Paterson (Hearts), Jay Fulton (Swansea City), Cameron King (Norwich City), John McGinn (Hibernian), John Souttar (Dundee United), Charlie Telfer (Dundee United), Ryan Christie (Inverness CT), Sam Nicholson (Hearts), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth, on loan to Ipswich Town), Ryan Gauld (Sporting Lisbon), Billy King (Hearts), Declan McManus (Fleetwood Town), Jason Cummings (Hibernian), Lawrence Shankland (Aberdeen).