IFA warned by Uefa over firework incident at Romania qualifier

The IFA faced a disciplinary case after a firework was thrown at Windsor Park

The Irish Football Association has received a warning from Uefa following an incident at the Euro 2016 qualifier between Northern Ireland and Romania.

An investigation was launched after a firework was thrown from a section of the Windsor Park ground where Romanian supporters were sitting on 13 June.

The Romanian Football Federation was fined 17,000 euros for "crowd disturbances" and an "illicit banner".

A photographer was injured after the firework was thrown towards the pitch.

IFA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson said he was "satisfied" with the decision.

The decision by Uefa's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body is a warning to the Irish FA that it should ensure similar incidents are avoided in the future.

"It proves Northern Ireland fans were not responsible for the incident, and it upholds the good reputation of our fans," commented Nelson.

"We will take heed of the warning from Uefa and endeavour to ensure such an incident is not repeated at the National Football Stadium," he added.

The press photographer struck by the missile needed medical treatment for neck and ear injuries.

The incident happened at the railway end of the Belfast ground during the second half of the match which ended in a 0-0 draw.