Swansea City players 'not for sale' says manager Garry Monk

Swansea have added Andre Ayew (C) to a talented squad containing the likes of Jonjo Shelvey (L) and Jefferson Montero

Swansea City manager Garry Monk has warned rival clubs to forget about trying to lure away any of his players before the transfer window closes.

The Welsh side have impressed in their first two Premier League games this season, drawing 2-2 at champions Chelsea and beating Newcastle 2-0.

"The squad that I want to go forward with is the squad that we will go forward with," Monk said.

"No one is for sale in the squad and we're looking forward to the season."

Swansea have looked solid and creative in equal measure, while striker Bafetimbi Gomis, new signing Andre Ayew and Jefferson Montero have looked potent in attack.

Gomis and Ayew both have two goals already, while flying Ecuador winger Montero has earned rave reviews for tormenting full-backs Branislav Ivanovic and Daryl Janmaat in successive games.

Garry Monk urges Swansea on during the 2-0 win over Newcastle last weekend

"He's done very well Jeff [Montero], he's come back really positive [from the Copa America] - like the whole squad - and done excellently in the two games," Monk said.

"Hopefully he'll get even better; he's contributing magnificently the way he's playing but they all are.

"You ask any one of those players, they're looking forward to being with Swansea and going forward with Swansea this season because we're trying to create something here.

"It's taken me a lot of time in the football world, a lot of hard work to get this group that I want.

"Along with the chairman [Huw Jenkins] who I've worked very closely with to recruit the right players, the type of players that I wanted for each position - the competition in the squad - it's taken a lot of hard work to get to this point and I'm very happy with that.

"We're not the finished article by any means but we're definitely improved as a squad, stronger as a squad and you see that on a daily basis.

"The players recognise that as well and the levels of training have stepped up from last year again."

What does future hold for Michu?

While Monk is determined to keep hold of his senior squad, he does expect Michu to depart at some point.

However, the Swansea boss says there has been no developments in the Spanish forward's situation.

"I think it's as it was. Obviously we're negotiating with his representatives and we've said that over the last few weeks and I think it's still the same.

"Obviously there's different clubs supposedly [interested in signing him] but there's been nothing concrete at all."

Midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has returned to training after a hamstring strain and could be available for Saturday's Premier League game at Sunderland.