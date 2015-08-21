Ashley Yeoman: Truro City sign Torquay United striker on loan

Ashley Yeoman made 29 league appearances for Torquay last season, scoring two goals

National League South side Truro City have signed striker Ashley Yeoman on a one-month loan from Torquay United.

The 23-year-old was released by Torquay at the end of last season but was handed a new six-month contract by Gulls boss Paul Cox in July.

"I'm very pleased to add a fourth striker to the squad," Truro boss Steve Tully told the club website.

Yeoman could make his debut for the White Tigers when they play Bishop's Stortford at Treyew Road on Saturday.