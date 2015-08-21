Tom Naylor: Burton Albion move 'perfect' for midfielder

Tom Naylor made 17 appearances for Burton during his loan spell last season

Versatile midfielder Tom Naylor believes his move to Burton Albion has helped to kick-start his career.

The 24-year-old joined from Derby County in January and helped the Brewers win promotion to League One.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "I went there (Derby) to build my career and build my future and it started quite well, but that's what football is like.

"Then I got a chance at Burton and I've taken it since I got in the side. It's a great move for me, it's perfect."

The Rams signed Naylor from Mansfield in 2012 as a centre-back, before switching him to right-back.

He made only eight appearances for Derby in three seasons, but impressed Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during a loan spell last season.

Naylor added: "He wanted me to play the centre-midfield role because of my capability with the ball and I want to stay there for the near future."