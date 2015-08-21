Exeter City fans to raise £30,000 to help club sign Joel Grant

The '1931 Fund' has invested £100,000 into Exeter City over seven seasons

Exeter City have signed Jamaica international Joel Grant after the Supporters' Trust agreed to raise £30,000 towards his wages.

The 27-year-old forward was a free agent after being released by fellow League Two side Yeovil Town in May.

"This is the seventh year that they've done this, so it's not a one-off," said Exeter boss Paul Tisdale.

"Again, the supporters have contributed towards a signing that we wouldn't have been able to make happen ourselves."

Members of the Trust pay £19 a month into the '1931 Fund' to help pay for a player who wears the number 31 shirt.

Grant represented his country at the Gold Cup this summer, and has previously played for Wycombe, Crewe, Watford and Aldershot.

"Joel Grant gives us a terrific attacking option," added Tisdale. "We've always admired him from afar, and now we've had the opportunity to sign him."

"Having not trained for the last two or three weeks, Joel probably needs a week or two to get up to speed, so we're not expecting him to play a full match just yet."

