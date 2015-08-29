Match ends, Blackpool 0, Walsall 4.
Blackpool 0-4 Walsall
A Romaine Sawyers double fired Walsall to the top of League One as they thrashed rock-bottom Blackpool.
The hosts started well with David Ferguson's fierce shot well-held by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.
But Sawyers poked in from Jason Demetriou's through ball to put the Saddlers ahead, and Tom Aldred turned Rico Henry's cross into his own net.
Sam Mantom headed in from Demetriou's cross, before Sawyers unleashed a fine 25-yard strike into the top corner.
Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:
"There was a lot of expectation for us to win but teams don't just roll over.
"The team are giving me real selection teasers at the moment.
"The fluidity of the team is really impressing me.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 23Letheren
- 16Boyce
- 5Robertson
- 15Aldred
- 3Ferguson
- 11Cameron
- 8PottsSubstituted forCubero Loriaat 62'minutes
- 4McAlister
- 21Osayi-SamuelSubstituted forRiversat 71'minutes
- 9Cullen
- 10RedshawSubstituted forThomasat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jones
- 7Rivers
- 12Oliver
- 13Boney
- 17Thomas
- 18Dunne
- 22Cubero Loria
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 6Downing
- 4O'Connor
- 3Taylor
- 2Demetriou
- 7Chambers
- 8Mantom
- 17FlanaganSubstituted forBaxendaleat 80'minutes
- 14HenrySubstituted forFordeat 73'minutes
- 9BradshawSubstituted forCookat 79'minutes
- 10Sawyers
Substitutes
- 11Baxendale
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 15Lalkovic
- 16Preston
- 18Morris
- 21Cook
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 7,489
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Walsall 4.
Attempt saved. Kwame Thomas (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jason Demetriou (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Mark Cullen (Blackpool).
Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kwame Thomas (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
José Cubero (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Baxendale (Walsall).
Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Attempt saved. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Sam Mantom.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Reece Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Jordan Cook replaces Tom Bradshaw.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Henry Cameron (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Walsall 4. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Rico Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces Bright Samuel.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Walsall 3. Sam Mantom (Walsall) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Demetriou with a cross.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).
Andy Taylor (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Sam Mantom (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Reece Flanagan (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces Jack Redshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. José Cubero replaces Brad Potts.
Attempt missed. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Own Goal by Tom Aldred, Blackpool. Blackpool 0, Walsall 2.
Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Attempt missed. Rico Henry (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Attempt missed. Sam Mantom (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left.