Blackpool 0-4 Walsall

Romaine Sawyers is a Saint Kitts and Nevis international

A Romaine Sawyers double fired Walsall to the top of League One as they thrashed rock-bottom Blackpool.

The hosts started well with David Ferguson's fierce shot well-held by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

But Sawyers poked in from Jason Demetriou's through ball to put the Saddlers ahead, and Tom Aldred turned Rico Henry's cross into his own net.

Sam Mantom headed in from Demetriou's cross, before Sawyers unleashed a fine 25-yard strike into the top corner.

Walsall manager Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"There was a lot of expectation for us to win but teams don't just roll over.

"The team are giving me real selection teasers at the moment.

"The fluidity of the team is really impressing me.