Accrington Stanley 1-1 Northampton Town

Josh Windass scored his second goal of the season for Stanley

Josh Windass secured a point from the penalty spot for Accrington in their draw with Northampton.

Matt Crooks headed over, Adam Buxton struck the cross bar with a free-kick and Seamus Conneely nodded wide as the home side rued their missed chances.

Northampton's top scorer Marc Richards finally opened the scoring with a dinked effort over Jason Mooney.

However, Stanley equalised from the spot when David Buchanan felled Windass, who converted to seal a point.