Accrington Stanley 1-1 Northampton Town
Josh Windass secured a point from the penalty spot for Accrington in their draw with Northampton.
Matt Crooks headed over, Adam Buxton struck the cross bar with a free-kick and Seamus Conneely nodded wide as the home side rued their missed chances.
Northampton's top scorer Marc Richards finally opened the scoring with a dinked effort over Jason Mooney.
However, Stanley equalised from the spot when David Buchanan felled Windass, who converted to seal a point.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 33Mooney
- 2Pearson
- 3Winnard
- 5Davies
- 22BuxtonSubstituted forWakefieldat 90+2'minutes
- 28ConneelySubstituted forBarryat 79'minutes
- 14CrooksBooked at 57mins
- 7Mingoia
- 8WindassSubstituted forKeeat 72'minutes
- 11McConville
- 10Gornell
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Barry
- 9Morgan
- 12Wakefield
- 15Wright
- 21Bruna
- 29Kee
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 23Yates
- 18McDonald
- 6Cresswell
- 16Buchanan
- 8Byrom
- 4TaylorSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
- 15PotterSubstituted forHoskinsat 62'minutes
- 10Adams
- 7D'AthSubstituted forHackettat 78'minutes
- 9Richards
Substitutes
- 12Lelan
- 14Hoskins
- 17Corry
- 19Watson
- 20Calvert-Lewin
- 22Hackett
- 26Clarke
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 1,526
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Northampton Town 1.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Liam Wakefield replaces Adam Buxton.
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Hackett (Northampton Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) because of an injury.
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Hackett (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Ryan Watson replaces Jason Taylor.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jason Mooney.
Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Antony Barry replaces Seamus Conneely.
Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Taylor (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Hackett replaces Lawson D'Ath.
Attempt saved. Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jason Mooney.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Adam Buxton.
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Billy Kee replaces Josh Windass.
Foul by Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley).
Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley).
Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Richards (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Alfie Potter.
Foul by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley).
Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.