League Two
Accrington1Northampton1

Accrington Stanley 1-1 Northampton Town

Josh Windass, Joel Byrom
Josh Windass scored his second goal of the season for Stanley

Josh Windass secured a point from the penalty spot for Accrington in their draw with Northampton.

Matt Crooks headed over, Adam Buxton struck the cross bar with a free-kick and Seamus Conneely nodded wide as the home side rued their missed chances.

Northampton's top scorer Marc Richards finally opened the scoring with a dinked effort over Jason Mooney.

However, Stanley equalised from the spot when David Buchanan felled Windass, who converted to seal a point.

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 33Mooney
  • 2Pearson
  • 3Winnard
  • 5Davies
  • 22BuxtonSubstituted forWakefieldat 90+2'minutes
  • 28ConneelySubstituted forBarryat 79'minutes
  • 14CrooksBooked at 57mins
  • 7Mingoia
  • 8WindassSubstituted forKeeat 72'minutes
  • 11McConville
  • 10Gornell

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4Barry
  • 9Morgan
  • 12Wakefield
  • 15Wright
  • 21Bruna
  • 29Kee

Northampton

  • 1Smith
  • 23Yates
  • 18McDonald
  • 6Cresswell
  • 16Buchanan
  • 8Byrom
  • 4TaylorSubstituted forWatsonat 82'minutes
  • 15PotterSubstituted forHoskinsat 62'minutes
  • 10Adams
  • 7D'AthSubstituted forHackettat 78'minutes
  • 9Richards

Substitutes

  • 12Lelan
  • 14Hoskins
  • 17Corry
  • 19Watson
  • 20Calvert-Lewin
  • 22Hackett
  • 26Clarke
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
1,526

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Northampton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 1, Northampton Town 1.

Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).

Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Liam Wakefield replaces Adam Buxton.

Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Hackett (Northampton Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) because of an injury.

Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Hackett (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Ryan Watson replaces Jason Taylor.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jason Mooney.

Attempt saved. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Antony Barry replaces Seamus Conneely.

Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Taylor (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Chris Hackett replaces Lawson D'Ath.

Attempt saved. Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jason Mooney.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Adam Buxton.

Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Billy Kee replaces Josh Windass.

Foul by Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley).

Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Foul by Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley).

Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Marc Richards (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).

Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).

Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Richards (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Alfie Potter.

Foul by Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley).

Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient55001331015
2Plymouth5401103712
3Wycombe532071611
4Portsmouth5320105511
5Oxford Utd52309549
6Hartlepool53027619
7Bristol Rovers53025419
8Mansfield52216428
9Cambridge52219818
10Morecambe52128717
11Northampton52125507
12Wimbledon521267-17
13Exeter521268-27
14Crawley51315326
15Accrington51314406
16Carlisle51311012-26
17Stevenage512258-35
18Barnet511337-44
19York511337-44
20Notts County5113510-54
21Yeovil510459-43
22Luton502369-32
23Dag & Red5023410-62
24Newport5014410-61
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story