Macclesfield Town 1-2 Chester

Craig Hobson scored his first goal of the season against Macclesfield

Two injury-time goals saw Chester come from behind to snatch all three points at Macclesfield.

The Silkmen seized the lead when a loose ball fell nicely for Danny Whitehead on the edge of the area and he fired in.

Tom Peers then looked to have grabbed a point for Chester, when he poked home from John Rooney's free-kick.

However, Craig Hobson turned and rifled in from 25 yards to claim the win in the final minute of injury-time.