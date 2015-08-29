Match ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 2.
Macclesfield Town 1-2 Chester
Two injury-time goals saw Chester come from behind to snatch all three points at Macclesfield.
The Silkmen seized the lead when a loose ball fell nicely for Danny Whitehead on the edge of the area and he fired in.
Tom Peers then looked to have grabbed a point for Chester, when he poked home from John Rooney's free-kick.
However, Craig Hobson turned and rifled in from 25 yards to claim the win in the final minute of injury-time.
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Branagan
- 2HallsBooked at 90mins
- 4Byrne
- 8LewisBooked at 43mins
- 15Diagne
- 5Pilkington
- 14DennisSubstituted forHolroydat 72'minutes
- 18Whitehead
- 23Whitaker
- 11RoweSubstituted forTurnbullat 80'minutes
- 10Sampson
Substitutes
- 6Turnbull
- 7Bailey-Jones
- 9Holroyd
- 12Cowan
- 13Jalal
Chester
- 1Worsnop
- 2HigginsBooked at 85mins
- 4Kay
- 8ShawSubstituted forThomsonat 60'minutes
- 3Hunt
- 6Sharps
- 5George
- 7MahonSubstituted forPeersat 78'minutes
- 19Hobson
- 11ChapellSubstituted forRichardsat 60'minutes
- 10Rooney
Substitutes
- 13Forth
- 14Thomson
- 18Tonge
- 21Peers
- 25Richards
- Referee:
- Adrian Holmes
- Attendance:
- 2,062
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 2.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 2. Craig Hobson (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Worsnop.
Attempt blocked. Craig Hobson (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).
Kane Richards (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Neill Byrne (Macclesfield Town).
Luke George (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Corner, Macclesfield Town.
Goal!
Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Chester FC 1. Tom Peers (Chester FC) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Rooney with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tom Peers (Chester FC) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Whitehead (Macclesfield Town).
Luke George (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Craig Hobson (Chester FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Chester FC.
Attempt missed. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Paul Turnbull (Macclesfield Town) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Booking
Ryan Higgins (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Foul by Craig Hobson (Chester FC).
Neill Byrne (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Jack Sampson tries a through ball, but Jack Sampson is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Paul Turnbull (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Paul Turnbull replaces Danny M. Rowe.
Corner, Chester FC.
Corner, Chester FC.
Foul by Jack Sampson (Macclesfield Town).
Michael Kay (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Tom Peers replaces Craig Mahon.
Attempt missed. George Thomson (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Macclesfield Town. Chris Holroyd tries a through ball, but Chris Holroyd is caught offside.
Foul by Danny M. Rowe (Macclesfield Town).
Ian Sharps (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Chris Holroyd replaces Kristian Dennis.
Attempt saved. George Thomson (Chester FC) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved.
Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).
Craig Mahon (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Andy Halls (Macclesfield Town).
Craig Hobson (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. John Rooney (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.