FAI Cup: Derry to host Cork in quarter-finals

Cork midfielder Liam Millar closes in on Derry's Barry McNamee

Derry City have been drawn at home against Cork City in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

The Candystripes progressed to the last-eight stage with an impressive 3-0 victory over Drogheda United at the Brandywell on Friday night.

The quarter-finals also see Bray Wanderers hosting Killester United, Sligo Rovers at Dundalk and Longford Town facing Athlone Town or Sheriff YC.

The matches will take place on the weekend of 13 September.

Derry won the competition in 2012 and lost out to St Patrick's Athletic in last year's decider.

The cup run is a welcome distraction for Peter Hutton's side, who are fighting relegation from the Premier Division.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-finals

Bray Wanderers v Killester Utd

Derry City v Cork City

Lonford Town v Athlone Town or Sheriff YC

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers