Rangers: Defender Darren McGregor exits 'by mutual consent'

Darren McGregor (left) has been on the sidelines

Defender Darren McGregor has left Rangers only months after being named player of the year by both the Glasgow club and his team-mates at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old signed last summer after leaving St Mirren - and went on to make 50 appearances - but has not played under new boss Mark Warburton.

Rangers say McGregor has now exited the club "by mutual consent".

Warburton has signed fellow central defenders Rob Kiernan, Danny Wilson and Dominic Ball this summer.

McGregor, who had two spells with Cowdenbeath before spending four years with St Mirren in the Premiership, has not even featured on the bench since the opening game of the season against Hibernian.

Kiernan was bought from Wigan Athletic, Wilson returned to Ibrox from promoted Hearts, while Ball has arrived at the Scottish Championship club on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Warburton confirmed he would consider trimming his squad even further, with McGregor becoming the 13th player to have left the squad the Englishman inherited this summer from Stuart McCall.

"One or two could be on their way out possibly, because players have to play," he said.

"The important thing is balance, players in, players out. Making sure players have the opportunity to develop and continue their careers.

"So maybe one or two could leave. Possibly as loans, but also permanent moves."