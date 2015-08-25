Mark Yeates: Oldham Athletic bring in former Bradford winger

Yeates scored Bradford's final goal in last season's FA Cup victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Oldham Athletic have signed winger Mark Yeates on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old was released by Bradford City at the end of last season and had been training with the Latics for the past two weeks.

He began his career as a trainee at Tottenham and his previous clubs also include Colchester, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Watford.

The Irishman, who scored five goals in 70 league games for Bradford, becomes Oldham's 11th signing of the summer.

He could make his debut in Saturday's League One game against local rivals Bury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.