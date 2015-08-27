Colchester United: Owen Garvan signs on free transfer

Owen Garvan spent part of last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers

Colchester United have signed midfielder Owen Garvan on a free transfer following his release by Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old began his career with Ipswich Town before moving to Palace in 2010, for whom he made 87 appearances.

"Owen will certainly add to the quality we already have in the squad," boss Tony Humes told the club website.

"He has played at the top level and is at an age when players traditionally start reaching their peak."

Garvan could make his Colchester debut when they face Scunthorpe at home on Saturday.

