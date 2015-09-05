Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Swindon Town

Wes Thomas joined Swindon Town on loan from Birmingham on the final day of the summer transfer window

Crewe slipped to the bottom of League One as Swindon came from behind to claim all three points.

Adam King put the hosts ahead with a low left-footed strike from 22 yards out.

But Tom Smith rifled home from the edge of the area, before Wes Thomas spun and hit a shot into the roof of the net to turn the game around for Swindon.

The visitors wrapped up the win with Nicky Ajose firing high into the net after a counter attack.