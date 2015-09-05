Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 3.
Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Swindon Town
Crewe slipped to the bottom of League One as Swindon came from behind to claim all three points.
Adam King put the hosts ahead with a low left-footed strike from 22 yards out.
But Tom Smith rifled home from the edge of the area, before Wes Thomas spun and hit a shot into the roof of the net to turn the game around for Swindon.
The visitors wrapped up the win with Nicky Ajose firing high into the net after a counter attack.
Line-ups
Crewe
- 1Garratt
- 2Turton
- 4Davis
- 6NugentBooked at 67mins
- 17Kingsley
- 15Fox
- 8AtkinsonSubstituted forCooperat 78'minutes
- 16King
- 10Inman
- 12Dalla ValleSubstituted forAinleyat 86'minutes
- 27Colclough
Substitutes
- 3Guthrie
- 5Ray
- 11Cooper
- 13Richards
- 19Baillie
- 21Wintle
- 25Ainley
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 27BarryBooked at 56mins
- 29Branco
- 6Turnbull
- 3Ormonde-OttewillSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 26Rodgers
- 15Brophy
- 7Traore
- 10Ajose
- 14Thomas
- 4RobertSubstituted forRandall-Hurrenat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Balmy
- 21Randall-Hurren
- 22Marshall
- 25Belford
- 28Iandolo
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 4,400
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 3.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 3. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Will Randall-Hurren replaces Fabien Robert.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Lauri Dalla Valle because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 2. Wes Thomas (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fabien Robert.
Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabien Robert (Swindon Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Chris Atkinson.
Foul by Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra).
Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Wes Thomas (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. David Fox (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Tom Smith.
Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra).
Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 1. Tom Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 0. Adam King (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. David Fox (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.
Attempt saved. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Chris Atkinson.
Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Bradley Barry (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Barry (Swindon Town).
Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Fabien Robert (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Drissa Traoré.
Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Smith (Swindon Town).
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.