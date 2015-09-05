League One
Crewe1Swindon3

Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Swindon Town

Wes Thomas
Wes Thomas joined Swindon Town on loan from Birmingham on the final day of the summer transfer window

Crewe slipped to the bottom of League One as Swindon came from behind to claim all three points.

Adam King put the hosts ahead with a low left-footed strike from 22 yards out.

But Tom Smith rifled home from the edge of the area, before Wes Thomas spun and hit a shot into the roof of the net to turn the game around for Swindon.

The visitors wrapped up the win with Nicky Ajose firing high into the net after a counter attack.

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Turton
  • 4Davis
  • 6NugentBooked at 67mins
  • 17Kingsley
  • 15Fox
  • 8AtkinsonSubstituted forCooperat 78'minutes
  • 16King
  • 10Inman
  • 12Dalla ValleSubstituted forAinleyat 86'minutes
  • 27Colclough

Substitutes

  • 3Guthrie
  • 5Ray
  • 11Cooper
  • 13Richards
  • 19Baillie
  • 21Wintle
  • 25Ainley

Swindon

  • 1Vigouroux
  • 27BarryBooked at 56mins
  • 29Branco
  • 6Turnbull
  • 3Ormonde-OttewillSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
  • 26Rodgers
  • 15Brophy
  • 7Traore
  • 10Ajose
  • 14Thomas
  • 4RobertSubstituted forRandall-Hurrenat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 19Balmy
  • 21Randall-Hurren
  • 22Marshall
  • 25Belford
  • 28Iandolo
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
4,400

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 3.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 3. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Will Randall-Hurren replaces Fabien Robert.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Lauri Dalla Valle because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. George Cooper (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 2. Wes Thomas (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Fabien Robert.

Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fabien Robert (Swindon Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. George Cooper replaces Chris Atkinson.

Foul by Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra).

Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Wes Thomas (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ryan Colclough (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Lauri Dalla Valle (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. David Fox (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Tom Smith.

Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ben Nugent (Crewe Alexandra).

Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 1. Tom Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Swindon Town 0. Adam King (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. David Fox (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Lawrence Vigouroux.

Attempt saved. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Chris Atkinson.

Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Bradley Barry (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bradley Barry (Swindon Town).

Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Chris Atkinson (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Fabien Robert (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Drissa Traoré.

Bradden Inman (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Smith (Swindon Town).

Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gillingham6420113814
2Walsall6411114713
3Sheff Utd540195412
4Burton540174312
5Rochdale632193611
6Swindon6321128411
7Coventry5311126610
8Chesterfield631297210
9Wigan631276110
10Fleetwood622210828
11Bradford622268-28
12Bury6141111107
13Oldham61415507
14Barnsley6213610-47
15Port Vale51316426
16Southend613257-26
17Doncaster613235-26
18Shrewsbury612368-25
19Scunthorpe612358-35
20Peterborough6114611-54
21Millwall5113410-64
22Blackpool6114412-84
23Colchester5032510-53
24Crewe6024612-62
View full League One table

Top Stories

