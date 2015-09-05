Portsmouth 0-0 Accrington Stanley

From the section

Portsmouth continued their unbeaten start to their league campaign but were held to a draw by Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park.

Accrington are yet to win away season, but almost scored when captain Terry Gornell headed narrowly wide.

Stanley's Josh Windass also went close with a 20-yard dipping effort, while Pompey substitute Matt Tubbs forced a good save with an overhead kick.

Accrington now have four draws from their opening six matches.