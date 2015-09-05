Match ends, Portsmouth 0, Accrington Stanley 0.
Portsmouth 0-0 Accrington Stanley
-
- From the section Football
Portsmouth continued their unbeaten start to their league campaign but were held to a draw by Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park.
Accrington are yet to win away season, but almost scored when captain Terry Gornell headed narrowly wide.
Stanley's Josh Windass also went close with a 20-yard dipping effort, while Pompey substitute Matt Tubbs forced a good save with an overhead kick.
Accrington now have four draws from their opening six matches.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 24MurphySubstituted forJonesat 45'minutes
- 2DaviesBooked at 28mins
- 6BurgessBooked at 28mins
- 20Clarke
- 3Stevens
- 8Doyle
- 25Atangana
- 26Evans
- 23BennettSubstituted forChaplinat 66'minutes
- 11Roberts
- 17StockleySubstituted forTubbsat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 4Webster
- 7McGurk
- 9Tubbs
- 19Chaplin
- 29Hollands
- 38Haunstrup
Accrington
- 33Mooney
- 2PearsonBooked at 25mins
- 3WinnardBooked at 19mins
- 5DaviesBooked at 59mins
- 22BuxtonBooked at 48mins
- 28Conneely
- 14CrooksSubstituted forProctorat 87'minutes
- 7Mingoia
- 8Windass
- 11McConvilleBooked at 28mins
- 10GornellSubstituted forKeeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Barry
- 6Proctor
- 12Wakefield
- 18Phillips
- 21Bruna
- 29Kee
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 15,745
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 0, Accrington Stanley 0.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth).
Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Enda Stevens (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Portsmouth).
Dean Winnard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Nigel Atangana (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley).
Ben Davies (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Andrew Proctor replaces Matt Crooks.
Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Adam Buxton (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ben Davies (Portsmouth).
Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jason Mooney.
Attempt saved. Matt Tubbs (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Billy Kee replaces Terry Gornell.
Attempt blocked. Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Seamus Conneely.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Terry Gornell (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Kyle Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Matt Tubbs replaces Jayden Stockley.
Enda Stevens (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).