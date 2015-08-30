Jonjo Shelvey and Jamie Vardy named in England squad

Jonjo Shelvey won his only England cap against San Marino in 2012

Swansea midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been recalled by Roy Hodgson to the England squad for Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland.

Shelvey, 23, won his only cap against San Marino in 2012.

Also returning are Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Michael Carrick and Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

England are away to San Marino on 5 September before playing Switzerland at Wembley three days later.

Hodgson's side have a 100% record from their six qualification games and need one win to confirm their place at next year's finals in France.

The England boss said: "Jonjo Shelvey gets another chance as he has been very impressive since the start of the season whilst [Tottenham midfielder] Ryan Mason has been unlucky with us - he picked up an injury the last time he was in the England squad.

"The players must keep going, play well and look to win every match. I don't want any let up and we want to win both these games."

Leicester's Jamie Vardy is the only forward in the squad with a Premier League goal this season

Captain Wayne Rooney - without a Premier League goal in 10 games stretching back to April - is one behind Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 49 goals for England.

Hodgson has kept faith with Leicester striker Vardy after the striker was fined by his club amid claims of a racial slur in a casino.

Vardy has now met the alleged victim and agreed to donate his fine to a charity of the man's choosing.

In addition, he will attend a bespoke diversity awareness course in the coming weeks that has been set up by the Football Association at Leicester's request.

Vardy, 28, made his England debut in the friendly draw with the Republic of Ireland in June.

A host of players from that squad are missing, including new Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and injured Arsenal pair Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck, while Manchester United defender Phil Jones is also unavailable.

QPR forward Charlie Austin - called up alongside Vardy in the summer - is not selected after scoring four goals in five games in the Championship.

England squad to face San Marino and Switzerland:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones, Phil Jagielka (Both Everton).

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), James Milner (Liverpool), Ross Barkley (Everton), Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph (Both Manchester City), Ryan Mason (Tottenham).

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Theo Walcott (Arsenal).