Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is "very satisfied" with his side's 2-0 win over Watford and remains tight-lipped about transfer target Kevin de Bruyne.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City with his first goal, before Fernandinho made it 2-0 with a fierce finish from David Silva's pass.

The victory was City's 10th in a row, breaking a 103-year-old club record, and they are still to concede a goal in any of their four Premier League games this season.