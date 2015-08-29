Richard Stearman: Wolves defender set for £2m Fulham move

Richard Stearman has only scored six goals in eight years at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderer have accepted a bid in the region of £2m from Fulham for defender Richard Stearman.

The 28-year-old is set to move to Craven Cottage for an initial fee of £1m and up to £1m in add-ons.

"The club have accepted a bid from Fulham and Richard is discussing personal terms over the weekend," Wolves boss Kenny Jackett said.

"It is a football decision and we feel that we have some very good young centre-backs at the club."

Stearman has spent seven years at Wolves, having joined for an undisclosed fee from Leicester in the summer of 2008.

Since then he has played 234 times for Wanderers, as well as a four-month loan spell at Ipswich Town in 2013.

"Richard is a big call and for us to strengthen elsewhere we do feel that this is the right decision," added Jackett, who says he is also willing to let Dutch winger Rajiv van La Parra leave Molineux.

"Rajiv van La Parra is also in talks with two clubs over the weekend and we will see what the outcome of those talks is.

"We want to make these decisions early so we have the best possible chance going forward."

Meanwhile, striker Nouha Dicko could have suffered a serious knee injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlton. He was stretchered off just after an hour.

"First impressions from the medical staff are that it seems like a serious knee injury. But we will assess it over the weekend," Jackett said.