Bristol Rovers 0-1 Oxford United

Kemar Roofe has scored five goals in seven appearances this season

Oxford United midfielder Kemar Roofe hit a stunning winner to secure victory over Bristol Rovers in a game both sides finished with 10 men.

Rovers midfielder Ollie Clarke received a straight red on 16 minutes after challenging Danny Rose for a header.

The U's then had Liam Sercombe dismissed for a second bookable offence with just over half an hour remaining.

Moments later Roofe collected a knock-down from Pat Hoban and curled into the top corner from just outside the box.

The win lifts unbeaten Oxford up to fourth in League Two, three points behind early season pace-setters Leyton Orient.

The visitors had to battle for the three points, even after referee James Linington adjudged Clarke had led with an elbow in an aerial challenge on Rose.

The Pirates had several chances to draw level but U's keeper Sam Slocombe saved from Jermaine Easter, Tom Parkes and Chris Lines.

Substitute Billy Bodin had a late claim for a penalty waved away following a challenge from Hoban in the area.