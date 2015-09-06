Match ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 1.
Bristol Rovers 0-1 Oxford United
Oxford United midfielder Kemar Roofe hit a stunning winner to secure victory over Bristol Rovers in a game both sides finished with 10 men.
Rovers midfielder Ollie Clarke received a straight red on 16 minutes after challenging Danny Rose for a header.
The U's then had Liam Sercombe dismissed for a second bookable offence with just over half an hour remaining.
Moments later Roofe collected a knock-down from Pat Hoban and curled into the top corner from just outside the box.
The win lifts unbeaten Oxford up to fourth in League Two, three points behind early season pace-setters Leyton Orient.
The visitors had to battle for the three points, even after referee James Linington adjudged Clarke had led with an elbow in an aerial challenge on Rose.
The Pirates had several chances to draw level but U's keeper Sam Slocombe saved from Jermaine Easter, Tom Parkes and Chris Lines.
Substitute Billy Bodin had a late claim for a penalty waved away following a challenge from Hoban in the area.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 30Chapman
- 24Sinclair
- 15J ClarkeSubstituted forBodinat 84'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 6Parkes
- 3Brown
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 17mins
- 14Lines
- 7MansellSubstituted forMontañoat 74'minutes
- 10TaylorSubstituted forHarrisonat 67'minutes
- 17Easter
Substitutes
- 1Mildenhall
- 9Harrison
- 19Greenslade
- 21Montaño
- 23Bodin
- 26Lyttle
- 29Monakana
Oxford Utd
- 1Slocombe
- 2Baldock
- 33DunkleyBooked at 40mins
- 6Wright
- 3Skarz
- 7Rose
- 4RoofeSubstituted forLundstramat 76'minutes
- 11MacDonald
- 8SercombeBooked at 59mins
- 10HyltonBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRuffelsat 89'minutes
- 20TaylorBooked at 54minsSubstituted forHobanat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hoban
- 13Buchel
- 14Ruffels
- 18Lundstram
- 27George
- 31Roberts
- 32Hawtin
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 7,038
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away24
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 1.
Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by George Baldock.
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pat Hoban (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Lundstram (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Josh Ruffels replaces Danny Hylton.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Pat Hoban.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander MacDonald (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Billy Bodin replaces James Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Danny Rose.
Attempt blocked. Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by George Baldock.
Attempt saved. Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. John Lundstram replaces Kemar Roofe because of an injury.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Cristian Montaño replaces Lee Mansell.
Attempt missed. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Pat Hoban (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kemar Roofe (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Baldock (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Ellis Harrison.
Attempt blocked. Danny Hylton (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Matty Taylor.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers).
Danny Rose (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 1. Kemar Roofe (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pat Hoban.
Attempt blocked. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Liam Sercombe (Oxford United) for a bad foul.
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.