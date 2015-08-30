Christopher Forrester: Peterborough sign Irish midfielder

From the section

Christopher Forrester (left) is an attacking midfielder who most commonly plays on the left wing

Peterborough United have signed Irish midfielder Christopher Forrester from St Patrick's Athletic on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old had had been with the League of Ireland side since joining from Bohemians in January 2012, making over 100 appearances.

"He is an attacking midfielder and one that we have high hopes for," boss Dave Robertson told the club website.

Posh have also added Leicester defender Callum Elder on a one-month loan.

The 20-year-old left-back played 90 minutes on Saturday as Peterborough drew 1-1 at home to Gillingham.

