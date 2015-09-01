BBC Sport - Manchester United: How the David De Gea saga unfolded

How the De Gea saga unfolded

Football Focus looks at the saga of goalkeeper David De Gea's proposed move from Manchester United to Real Madrid, which collapsed just before the European transfer window closed on Monday.

The £29m deal, which included fellow keeper Keylor Navas moving to Old Trafford, fell through with Real saying United took eight hours to reply to contracts.

De Gea joined United from Real's city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2011 in an £18.9m deal.

