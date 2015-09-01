Napoli sign Chelsea's Nathaniel Chalobah on loan

Nathaniel Chalobah is an England Under-21 international

Serie A side Napoli have signed Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on loan for the season, making him the 33rd Blues player currently out on loan.

The England Under-21 international, 20, has never played a senior competitive game for his parent club.

However, he has had loan spells at Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Reading.

Chalobah, born in Sierra Leone, represented England at this summer's European Under-21 Championship.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said on Monday: "I don't know anything about the player. If the club picked him then he must have some quality. I train whoever the club puts at my disposal."

