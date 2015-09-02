Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I turned down return to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 42 goals during his spell at Milan between 2010 and 2012

Paris St-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed he turned down a return to Italian giants AC Milan in the transfer window.

The 33-year-old has won league titles at Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona and PSG and helped Milan win Serie A in 2011.

The Sweden international was linked with other clubs, including Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

"I said from the beginning that I am staying at PSG," said Ibrahimovic. "I'm happy there."

He added: "It was concrete from [AC Milan's] side and they showed great interest.

"I take it as a compliment that there is still interest in me. It means I'm still performing. I take it as positive."