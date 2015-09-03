Chris Lewington: Colchester United part with goalkeeper

Chris Lewington conceded 10 goals in his two appearances for Colchester

Colchester United goalkeeper Chris Lewington has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old former Dagenham keeper joined the U's last summer, but only made two first-team appearances.

"We got towards the end of the transfer window and he decided that it's best for him to look for pastures new," boss Tony Humes told BBC Essex.

"I'm not sure he has anywhere lined up just yet, but we were keen to honour our agreement."