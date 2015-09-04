BBC Sport - NI manager Michael O'Neill reflects on 'perfect night' in Faroe Islands

O'Neill reflects on 'perfect night'

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the possibility of qualifying for Euro 2016 after just eight of 10 Group F matches is "beyond any of our expectations".

A win over Hungary at Windsor Park on Monday would see Northern Ireland qualify for a European Championship for the first time in 14 attempts.

"We are in a situation we could only dream of at the start of the campaign. It is a fantastic position to be in," said O'Neill.

"It was a really good performance - we dealt with the setback of losing a goal and came strong again in the second half.

"We picked up three points, and got through the game without any injuries or suspensions - we couldn't have asked for more."

