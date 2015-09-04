Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the possibility of qualifying for Euro 2016 after just eight of 10 Group F matches is "beyond any of our expectations".

A win over Hungary at Windsor Park on Monday would see Northern Ireland qualify for a European Championship for the first time in 14 attempts.

"We are in a situation we could only dream of at the start of the campaign. It is a fantastic position to be in," said O'Neill.

"It was a really good performance - we dealt with the setback of losing a goal and came strong again in the second half.

"We picked up three points, and got through the game without any injuries or suspensions - we couldn't have asked for more."