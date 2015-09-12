Match ends, Leeds United 1, Brentford 1.
Leeds United 1-1 Brentford
-
- From the section Football
Mirco Antenucci's second-half strike saw Uwe Rosler's Leeds rescue a point against his old club Brentford.
Bees debutant Marco Djuricin had given his side the lead when he found the net with a curling strike.
And the Austria international almost doubled his tally after the break when his first-time shot clipped the post.
But, after Chris Wood saw his attempt turned onto the woodwork at the other end, substitute Antenucci dispossessed Ryan Woods before firing in to level.
Leeds have now scored just twice against Brentford in five matches, having failed to win any of the games dating back to the 2009-10 season.
The visitors took the lead when Djuricin, who joined on loan from Red Bull Salzburg on 31 August, found the net midway through the first half.
Jake Bidwell then went close to doubling the lead when his second-half header bounced across goal, before another Djuricic attempt hit the post.
Leeds striker Wood also saw a deflected effort hit the woodwork, when his shot was turned onto the post by Bees goalkeeper David Button.
But, just when it looked like it might turn out to be a first defeat of the season for the hosts, Brentford's debutant substitute Woods - who had only been on the pitch for two minutes - was easily dispossessed by Antenucci and the Italian, who had come on at half-time, fired home the equaliser into the corner with his left foot.
The result means Leeds remain unbeaten this season, having drawn five of their six opening games in the Championship.
Leeds manager Uwe Rosler:
"We lost our fearlessness and we made a mistake. When you do that against Brentford they can find the holes.
"Then we were down on confidence and they scored. We looked like we were afraid to get on the ball, that can happen. We deserved to trail at half-time.
"In the second half we started 0-0 and the substitutes helped us. The last 25-30 minutes we battered them in a football sense and could have won the game. I think it was a fair result for two teams who wanted to win."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Silvestri
- 28Berardi
- 3Bamba
- 6Cooper
- 21Taylor
- 23L Cook
- 24AdeyemiSubstituted forMurphyat 57'minutes
- 10MowattSubstituted forAntenucciat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 2Byram
- 9Wood
- 15DallasBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 4Wootton
- 5Bellusci
- 7Antenucci
- 8Murphy
- 11Doukara
- 22Turnbull
- 27Phillips
Brentford
- 27Button
- 2ColinBooked at 5minsSubstituted forWoodsat 74'minutes
- 26Tarkowski
- 6Dean
- 3Bidwell
- 17Kerschbaumer
- 12McCormack
- 20DiagouragaBooked at 82mins
- 21Vibe
- 8DjuricinSubstituted forHofmannat 63'minutesSubstituted forCanosat 85'minutes
- 18JudgeBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 11Hofmann
- 15Woods
- 16Bonham
- 22O'Connell
- 29Barbet
- 35Udumaga
- 47Canos
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 25,126
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Brentford 1.
Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Konstantin Kerschbaumer.
Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Byram.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harlee Dean with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Alan McCormack.
Foul by Alan McCormack (Brentford).
Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harlee Dean (Brentford).
Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Byram with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Philipp Hofmann because of an injury.
Booking
Alan Judge (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).
Charlie Taylor (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Sam Byram (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Toumani Diagouraga (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Brentford).
Luke Murphy (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Sam Byram (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Attempt missed. Philipp Hofmann (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Tarkowski following a corner.
Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Murphy tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Booking
Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Brentford 1. Mirco Antenucci (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Ryan Woods replaces Maxime Colin.
Attempt missed. Sam Byram (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by James Tarkowski (Brentford).
Chris Wood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Philipp Hofmann (Brentford).
Liam Cooper (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Murphy (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi with a cross.
Attempt missed. Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Vibe with a cross.
Jake Bidwell (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.