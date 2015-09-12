Walsall 2-0 Doncaster Rovers

Tom Bradshaw was Walsall's top goal scorer last season

Tom Bradshaw's stunning brace helped Walsall claim a late victory over managerless Doncaster.

The visitors nearly went ahead through James Coppinger's bicycle kick but Neil Etheridge moved well to make the save.

Walsall improved after the break and were rewarded with five minutes to play through Bradshaw's spectacular volley.

Bradshaw then chipped in a second over visiting keeper Thorsten Stuckmann in injury time to inflict a losing start on Rovers' caretaker manager Rob Jones.

The result means Walsall have now won five of their seven games in League One, while Doncaster, who were playing for the first time since the sacking of Paul Dickov, remain winless away from home this season.

Walsall boss Dean Smith told BBC WM:

"Last week it was frustrated at the result but pleased with the performance, this week it was pleased with the result but frustrated with the performance.

"It was like a chess game, we changed system two or three times throughout the game.

"People talk about playing in the hole, but you've got to have a hole to play in."