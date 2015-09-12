Match ends, Partick Thistle 0, Dundee 1.
Partick Thistle 0-1 Dundee
Greg Stewart curled home a fine winner for Dundee against a Partick Thistle side who hit the woodwork three times.
The Dark Blues' striker registered his fourth goal of the season with a left-footed finish midway through the second half.
With just two goals this season, Thistle were frustrated at seeing Kris Doolan and Ryan Stevenson hit crossbar and post in a frantic opening spell.
A header from Stevenson also came off the bar before Stewart's killer blow.
Stewart was a player of the season nominee last campaign following his 15-goal haul and the former Cowdenbeath forward pounced to make the home fans sick at Firhill.
Those Jags supporters will be especially baffled given the amount of clear-cut chances they failed to convert, leading to a result which leaves the Maryhill men bottom of the Scottish Premiership.
Dundee, meanwhile, jump to fifth and the key for them is to maintain consistency in a season where form has fluctuated.
The benefit of Partick Thistle having Stevenson back in the starting line-up became apparent immediately.
The former Hearts man made the Jags tick during a series of attacking moves, two of which amounted to great chances that new signing Robbie Muirhead and Doolan should have put away.
Dundee United loanee Muirhead, making his debut, hit a six-yard effort straight at Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, while Doolan dragged his shot past the far post.
Another Stevenson corner then ended up with Doolan - Thistle's only scorer this season going into the match - whose scissor kick rebounded off the the bar with Bain beaten.
No doubt Jags boss Alan Archibald must have been cursing more bad luck in front of goal, as his counterpart Paul Hartley had to deal with replacing the injured James McPake with Julen Etxabeguren early on.
The Firhill side's quick passing approach seemed to stun Dundee a bit initially, but the Dark Blues gradually got their foot in the door.
Nicky Low should have scored for the visitors after a pass from goalkeeper Tomas Cerny surprised 19-year-old Jags defender Liam Lindsay, however the former Aberdeen midfielder placed his shot wide when well placed.
The frenetic pace continued with Stevenson receiving a good pass from Muirhead, only to see his thumped, rising shot come off the inside of Bain's near post.
Dundee full-back Gary Irvine Thistle made Cerny work with a long-distance strike at the start of the second half, which the Czech stopper tipped over the crossbar.
Partick Thistle hit the woodwork for a third time as Stevenson headed Mustapha Dumbuya's cross onto the bar - but a more bitter pill to swallow was to follow.
Stewart found himself tearing down the right side and despite close attention from a couple of Thistle defenders, chose the perfect moment to beat Cerny with a carefully placed finish from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 15Dumbuya
- 13Frans
- 17Lindsay
- 5Booth
- 6Osman
- 8Bannigan
- 11LawlessSubstituted forAmooat 71'minutes
- 10StevensonSubstituted forMcDaidat 78'minutes
- 23MuirheadSubstituted forWelshat 83'minutes
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 3Seaborne
- 4Welsh
- 7Amoo
- 12Scully
- 18Wilson
- 20McDaid
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 19McGinn
- 5McPakeSubstituted forEtxabegurenat 22'minutes
- 4Konrad
- 2Irvine
- 8LowSubstituted forCalderat 63'minutes
- 10Thomson
- 29HarkinsSubstituted forLoyat 69'minutes
- 17Ross
- 15Hemmings
- 7Stewart
Substitutes
- 3Holt
- 9Loy
- 12Mitchell
- 16Etxabeguren
- 20Calder
- 23Healey
- 26Gadzhalov
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 2,946
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 0, Dundee 1.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Riccardo Calder (Dundee).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Sean Welsh replaces Robbie Muirhead.
Attempt missed. Rory Loy (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Declan McDaid replaces Ryan Stevenson.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Dundee 1. Greg Stewart (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Rory Loy (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kevin Thomson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Partick Thistle).
Kevin Thomson (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Amoo (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. David Amoo (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. David Amoo replaces Steven Lawless.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Rory Loy replaces Gary Harkins.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Thomas Konrad.
Ryan Stevenson (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Dundee).
Robbie Muirhead (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Konrad (Dundee).
Ryan Stevenson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Riccardo Calder replaces Nicky Low.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Gary Harkins.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.
Attempt saved. Gary Irvine (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Thomas Konrad (Dundee).
Ryan Stevenson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gary Irvine (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Partick Thistle).
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).
Kevin Thomson (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Stevenson (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Robbie Muirhead.