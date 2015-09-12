Partick Thistle 0-1 Dundee

Greg Stewart curled home a fine winner for Dundee against a Partick Thistle side who hit the woodwork three times.

The Dark Blues' striker registered his fourth goal of the season with a left-footed finish midway through the second half.

With just two goals this season, Thistle were frustrated at seeing Kris Doolan and Ryan Stevenson hit crossbar and post in a frantic opening spell.

A header from Stevenson also came off the bar before Stewart's killer blow.

Stewart was a player of the season nominee last campaign following his 15-goal haul and the former Cowdenbeath forward pounced to make the home fans sick at Firhill.

Those Jags supporters will be especially baffled given the amount of clear-cut chances they failed to convert, leading to a result which leaves the Maryhill men bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee, meanwhile, jump to fifth and the key for them is to maintain consistency in a season where form has fluctuated.

The benefit of Partick Thistle having Stevenson back in the starting line-up became apparent immediately.

Nicky Low missed an excellent chance for Dundee

The former Hearts man made the Jags tick during a series of attacking moves, two of which amounted to great chances that new signing Robbie Muirhead and Doolan should have put away.

Dundee United loanee Muirhead, making his debut, hit a six-yard effort straight at Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain, while Doolan dragged his shot past the far post.

Another Stevenson corner then ended up with Doolan - Thistle's only scorer this season going into the match - whose scissor kick rebounded off the the bar with Bain beaten.

No doubt Jags boss Alan Archibald must have been cursing more bad luck in front of goal, as his counterpart Paul Hartley had to deal with replacing the injured James McPake with Julen Etxabeguren early on.

The Firhill side's quick passing approach seemed to stun Dundee a bit initially, but the Dark Blues gradually got their foot in the door.

Nicky Low should have scored for the visitors after a pass from goalkeeper Tomas Cerny surprised 19-year-old Jags defender Liam Lindsay, however the former Aberdeen midfielder placed his shot wide when well placed.

The frenetic pace continued with Stevenson receiving a good pass from Muirhead, only to see his thumped, rising shot come off the inside of Bain's near post.

Dundee full-back Gary Irvine Thistle made Cerny work with a long-distance strike at the start of the second half, which the Czech stopper tipped over the crossbar.

Partick Thistle hit the woodwork for a third time as Stevenson headed Mustapha Dumbuya's cross onto the bar - but a more bitter pill to swallow was to follow.

Stewart found himself tearing down the right side and despite close attention from a couple of Thistle defenders, chose the perfect moment to beat Cerny with a carefully placed finish from the edge of the box.