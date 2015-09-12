St Mirren 2-3 Falkirk

John Baird's second goal of the match handed Falkirk victory

John Baird scored with the last kick of game as Falkirk fought back from two goals down to beat St Mirren in the Scottish Championship.

Scott Agnew scored direct from a corner to give the Buddies the lead and Stephen Mallan fired their second.

Luke Leahy headed one back for the Bairns in the second half before Baird converted a penalty following Agnew's foul on Tom Taiwo.

And Baird converted David Smith's pass to complete Falkirk's comeback.