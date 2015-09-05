European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Montenegro2Liechtenstein0

Montenegro v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Montenegro

  • 1Poleksic
  • 15Savic
  • 5Basa
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 3Volkov
  • 18Boljevic
  • 4Vukcevic
  • 23MarusicBooked at 47minsSubstituted forZveroticat 68'minutes
  • 8JoveticSubstituted forMugosaat 69'minutes
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 9VucinicSubstituted forDamjanovicat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Balic
  • 10Damjanovic
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Petkovic
  • 14Saveljich
  • 16Kascelan
  • 17Zverotic
  • 19Mugosa
  • 20Bozovic
  • 21Jankovic

Liechtenstein

  • 1Jehle
  • 15Yildiz
  • 10FrickBooked at 22mins
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 16Rechsteiner
  • 6Christen
  • 13BüchelSubstituted forGubserat 86'minutes
  • 23Polverino
  • 8WieserBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSalanovicat 66'minutes
  • 11BurgmeierSubstituted forKieberat 76'minutes
  • 18Hasler

Substitutes

  • 3Sele
  • 9Kieber
  • 12Bicer
  • 17Gubser
  • 19Salanovic
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 22Heeb
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home18
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home19
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Montenegro 2, Liechtenstein 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Montenegro 2, Liechtenstein 0.

Offside, Montenegro. Stefan Savic tries a through ball, but Stefan Mugosa is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Dejan Damjanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Mugosa with a through ball.

Hand ball by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Stefan Savic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Robin Gubser replaces Martin Büchel.

Foul by Marko Basa (Montenegro).

Andreas Christen (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Marko Basa (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Attempt blocked. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Damjanovic with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Niklas Kieber replaces Franz Burgmeier.

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Peter Jehle (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.

Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Stefan Savic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Boljevic with a cross following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Boljevic with a cross.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Stefan Mugosa replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Elsad Zverotic replaces Adam Marusic because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Christen with a cross.

Attempt missed. Marko Basa (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Boljevic with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Dennis Salanovic replaces Sandro Wieser.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Marusic (Montenegro) because of an injury.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Seyhan Yildiz.

Hand ball by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro).

Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro).

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland76011531218
2Czech Rep7511149516
3Netherlands7313137610
4Turkey723289-19
5Latvia7043314-114
6Kazakhstan7016516-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales752092717
2Belgium74211631314
3Israel7403149512
4Cyprus7304121209
5Bos-Herze7223910-18
6Andorra7007327-240

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76011731418
2Slovakia7601135818
3Ukraine7502123915
4Belarus7115514-94
5Luxembourg7115417-134
6Macedonia7106615-93

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany75111951416
2Poland74212161514
3R. of Ireland73311651112
4Scotland7322127511
5Georgia7205513-86
6Gibraltar7007138-370

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England77002432121
2Switzerland75021661015
3Estonia731345-110
4Slovenia7304141049
5Lithuania7205413-96
6San Marino7016025-251

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland7511115616
2Romania743071615
3Hungary733153212
4Finland721468-27
5Faroe Islands7205511-66
6Greece702528-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria76101221019
2Sweden7331105512
3Russia7322104611
4Montenegro722368-28
5Liechtenstein7124214-125
6Moldova7025310-72

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia74301631315
2Italy7430105515
3Norway741288013
4Bulgaria722378-18
5Azerbaijan7124411-75
6Malta7016111-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal540174312
2Denmark632184411
3Albania532072511
4Serbia6114511-61
5Armenia6015511-61
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories