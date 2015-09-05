Match ends, Montenegro 2, Liechtenstein 0.
Montenegro v Liechtenstein
Line-ups
Montenegro
- 1Poleksic
- 15Savic
- 5Basa
- 6Tomasevic
- 3Volkov
- 18Boljevic
- 4Vukcevic
- 23MarusicBooked at 47minsSubstituted forZveroticat 68'minutes
- 8JoveticSubstituted forMugosaat 69'minutes
- 11Beqiraj
- 9VucinicSubstituted forDamjanovicat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Balic
- 10Damjanovic
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Petkovic
- 14Saveljich
- 16Kascelan
- 17Zverotic
- 19Mugosa
- 20Bozovic
- 21Jankovic
Liechtenstein
- 1Jehle
- 15Yildiz
- 10FrickBooked at 22mins
- 4Kaufmann
- 16Rechsteiner
- 6Christen
- 13BüchelSubstituted forGubserat 86'minutes
- 23Polverino
- 8WieserBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSalanovicat 66'minutes
- 11BurgmeierSubstituted forKieberat 76'minutes
- 18Hasler
Substitutes
- 3Sele
- 9Kieber
- 12Bicer
- 17Gubser
- 19Salanovic
- 20Wolfinger
- 22Heeb
- Referee:
- Javier Estrada Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montenegro 2, Liechtenstein 0.
Offside, Montenegro. Stefan Savic tries a through ball, but Stefan Mugosa is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dejan Damjanovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefan Mugosa with a through ball.
Hand ball by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Stefan Savic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Robin Gubser replaces Martin Büchel.
Foul by Marko Basa (Montenegro).
Andreas Christen (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marko Basa (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Damjanovic with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Niklas Kieber replaces Franz Burgmeier.
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Peter Jehle (Liechtenstein) because of an injury.
Foul by Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Stefan Savic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Boljevic with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Boljevic with a cross.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Stefan Mugosa replaces Stevan Jovetic.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Elsad Zverotic replaces Adam Marusic because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Christen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marko Basa (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimir Boljevic with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Dennis Salanovic replaces Sandro Wieser.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Marusic (Montenegro) because of an injury.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Martin Rechsteiner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Seyhan Yildiz.
Hand ball by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Foul by Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro).
Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro).