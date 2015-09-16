Champions League: Roma 1-1 Barcelona

Champions League - Group E
Alessandro Florenzi
Alessandro Florenzi's equaliser came from 60 yards out

Alessandro Florenzi scored a 60-yard strike for Roma in their Champions League draw against holders Barcelona.

Full-back Florenzi collected the ball in his own half, before unleashing an effort which floated over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the net.

The champions went ahead in the first half through Luis Suarez, who nodded in Ivan Rakitic's cross from close range.

On his 100th competition appearance, the closest Lionel Messi came to scoring was when he hit the crossbar.

How Florenzi's goal was scored

Alessandro Florenzi goal
Florenzi (24) took the ball off Jordi Alba (18) before his goal

Barca won the Spanish league, cup and European Cup last season and seemed to be on their way to a comfortable victory. They took the lead in the first half and ended the match with 76% possession.

But they were shocked by a stunning strike. There looked to be no danger when Italy international Florenzi dispossessed Jordi Alba inside his own half, before bursting forward.

After looking up and seeing no options ahead of him, Florenzi struck a right-footed shot which caught out goalkeeper ter Stegen and looped into the goal - via the post - to spark wild celebrations in the Stadio Olimpico.

How did milestone man Messi do?

Lionel Messi
Messi struck the crossbar during the second half

Barcelona talisman Messi reached a century of matches, but endured a frustrating night.

He struck a free-kick over the bar in the opening period, and when he did get his shots on target, the Argentine was not able to find a way past Wojciech Szczesny. After the Polish stopper went off injured, Messi rattled the bar when the ball dropped to him in the box.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Messi's goalless evening leaves him on 77 Champions League strikes, trailing three behind his Real Madrid rival.

The stats you need to know

  • Messi failed to score or assist a goal for his third consecutive Champions League game, his longest drought since September 2008
  • Barcelona are looking to be the first side in 26 years to retain the European Cup
  • Barca boss Luis Enrique was manager of Roma during the 2011-12 season
  • Substitute Rafinha lasted just 57 seconds, having to go off after being injured by Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan
Alessandro Florenzi
Florenzi could not believe his own stunning strike
Roma celebrate
The full-back was mobbed by his team-mates after the goal

Line-ups

Roma

  • 25SzczesnySubstituted forDe Sanctisat 50'minutes
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forTorosidisat 85'minutes
  • 44Manolas
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 3Digne
  • 20Keita
  • 16De Rossi
  • 4NainggolanBooked at 63mins
  • 11Salah
  • 9Dzeko
  • 14FalqueSubstituted forIturbeat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Iturbe
  • 10Totti
  • 13Sisenando
  • 21Vainqueur
  • 26De Sanctis
  • 27Kouassi
  • 35Torosidis

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Roberto Carnicer
  • 3PiquéBooked at 75mins
  • 24Mathieu
  • 18Alba
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forRafinhaat 62'minutesSubstituted forMascheranoat 65'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Iniesta
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Neymar

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Bartra
  • 17El Haddadi
  • 19Ramírez
  • 21Correia
  • 25Masip
Referee:
Björn Kuipers
Attendance:
57,836

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 1, Barcelona 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 1, Barcelona 1.

Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Radja Nainggolan.

Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vasilis Torosidis (Roma).

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juan Iturbe (Roma).

Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Offside, Roma. Kostas Manolas tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Alessandro Florenzi because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Seydou Keita (Roma).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Juan Iturbe replaces Iago Falque.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Morgan De Sanctis.

Attempt missed. Iago Falque (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

Booking

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Roma. Radja Nainggolan tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Seydou Keita (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano replaces Rafinha.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Rafinha (Barcelona) because of an injury.

Booking

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

