Champions League: Roma 1-1 Barcelona
Alessandro Florenzi scored a 60-yard strike for Roma in their Champions League draw against holders Barcelona.
Full-back Florenzi collected the ball in his own half, before unleashing an effort which floated over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the net.
The champions went ahead in the first half through Luis Suarez, who nodded in Ivan Rakitic's cross from close range.
On his 100th competition appearance, the closest Lionel Messi came to scoring was when he hit the crossbar.
How Florenzi's goal was scored
Barca won the Spanish league, cup and European Cup last season and seemed to be on their way to a comfortable victory. They took the lead in the first half and ended the match with 76% possession.
But they were shocked by a stunning strike. There looked to be no danger when Italy international Florenzi dispossessed Jordi Alba inside his own half, before bursting forward.
After looking up and seeing no options ahead of him, Florenzi struck a right-footed shot which caught out goalkeeper ter Stegen and looped into the goal - via the post - to spark wild celebrations in the Stadio Olimpico.
How did milestone man Messi do?
Barcelona talisman Messi reached a century of matches, but endured a frustrating night.
He struck a free-kick over the bar in the opening period, and when he did get his shots on target, the Argentine was not able to find a way past Wojciech Szczesny. After the Polish stopper went off injured, Messi rattled the bar when the ball dropped to him in the box.
After Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Messi's goalless evening leaves him on 77 Champions League strikes, trailing three behind his Real Madrid rival.
The stats you need to know
- Messi failed to score or assist a goal for his third consecutive Champions League game, his longest drought since September 2008
- Barcelona are looking to be the first side in 26 years to retain the European Cup
- Barca boss Luis Enrique was manager of Roma during the 2011-12 season
- Substitute Rafinha lasted just 57 seconds, having to go off after being injured by Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan
Line-ups
Roma
- 25SzczesnySubstituted forDe Sanctisat 50'minutes
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forTorosidisat 85'minutes
- 44Manolas
- 2Rüdiger
- 3Digne
- 20Keita
- 16De Rossi
- 4NainggolanBooked at 63mins
- 11Salah
- 9Dzeko
- 14FalqueSubstituted forIturbeat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Iturbe
- 10Totti
- 13Sisenando
- 21Vainqueur
- 26De Sanctis
- 27Kouassi
- 35Torosidis
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto Carnicer
- 3PiquéBooked at 75mins
- 24Mathieu
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticSubstituted forRafinhaat 62'minutesSubstituted forMascheranoat 65'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 14Mascherano
- 15Bartra
- 17El Haddadi
- 19Ramírez
- 21Correia
- 25Masip
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 57,836
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Barcelona 1.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Attempt blocked. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Radja Nainggolan.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vasilis Torosidis (Roma).
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Iturbe (Roma).
Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Offside, Roma. Kostas Manolas tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Vasilis Torosidis replaces Alessandro Florenzi because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Seydou Keita (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Juan Iturbe replaces Iago Falque.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Morgan De Sanctis.
Attempt missed. Iago Falque (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Roma. Radja Nainggolan tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Seydou Keita (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Javier Mascherano replaces Rafinha.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rafinha (Barcelona) because of an injury.
Booking
Radja Nainggolan (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).