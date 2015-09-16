Champions League: Roma 1-1 Barcelona

Alessandro Florenzi's equaliser came from 60 yards out

Alessandro Florenzi scored a 60-yard strike for Roma in their Champions League draw against holders Barcelona.

Full-back Florenzi collected the ball in his own half, before unleashing an effort which floated over Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the net.

The champions went ahead in the first half through Luis Suarez, who nodded in Ivan Rakitic's cross from close range.

On his 100th competition appearance, the closest Lionel Messi came to scoring was when he hit the crossbar.

How Florenzi's goal was scored

Florenzi (24) took the ball off Jordi Alba (18) before his goal

Barca won the Spanish league, cup and European Cup last season and seemed to be on their way to a comfortable victory. They took the lead in the first half and ended the match with 76% possession.

But they were shocked by a stunning strike. There looked to be no danger when Italy international Florenzi dispossessed Jordi Alba inside his own half, before bursting forward.

After looking up and seeing no options ahead of him, Florenzi struck a right-footed shot which caught out goalkeeper ter Stegen and looped into the goal - via the post - to spark wild celebrations in the Stadio Olimpico.

How did milestone man Messi do?

Messi struck the crossbar during the second half

Barcelona talisman Messi reached a century of matches, but endured a frustrating night.

He struck a free-kick over the bar in the opening period, and when he did get his shots on target, the Argentine was not able to find a way past Wojciech Szczesny. After the Polish stopper went off injured, Messi rattled the bar when the ball dropped to him in the box.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, Messi's goalless evening leaves him on 77 Champions League strikes, trailing three behind his Real Madrid rival.

The stats you need to know

Messi failed to score or assist a goal for his third consecutive Champions League game, his longest drought since September 2008

Barcelona are looking to be the first side in 26 years to retain the European Cup

Barca boss Luis Enrique was manager of Roma during the 2011-12 season

Substitute Rafinha lasted just 57 seconds, having to go off after being injured by Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan

Florenzi could not believe his own stunning strike

The full-back was mobbed by his team-mates after the goal