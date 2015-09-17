Match ends, Bordeaux 1, Liverpool 1.
Bordeaux 1-1 Liverpool
-
Liverpool were denied their first win in four games after substitute Jussie scored in the last 10 minutes to earn Bordeaux a point in their opening Europa League Group B match.
Adam Lallana opened the scoring with a delightful 65th-minute strike after he had nutmegged defender Pablo.
But with nine minutes remaining Jussie fired high into the net after the Reds failed to clear their area.
Liverpool also went close through Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings.
Brazilian Coutinho, who was one of the few experienced players in the starting XI, rattled the post with a fierce 20-yard drive, while Ings forced a very good low save from goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso.
The Frenchman also produced a very good stop to deny Lallana prior to the goal.
FC Sion, third in the Swiss league, lead Group B after recording a 2-1 victory over Rubin Kazan. Senegal forward Moussa Konate scored twice.
Lallana finds form in France
The ex-Southampton midfielder featured for the club for the first time since picking up a thigh injury against Bournemouth last month.
He did not make much of an impact in the opening 45 minutes, but produced two outstanding moments in the match after the break.
The first was a deft turn-and-shot which Carrasso did well to turn away, but the 33-year-old stopper had no chance with the second.
It was a goal reminiscent of his Saints days. He collected a pass from Alberto Morento, nutmegged Pablo before stroking his effort past the reach of the Bordeaux keeper.
Both the goalscorer and Coutinho were the only standout performers in attack for Liverpool, with strikers Divock Origi and winger Jordon Ibe - talked about in England terms recently - failing to make an impact.
How did Liverpool's youth fare?
The Reds XI and bench featured five relatively inexperienced players who had graduated from the academy.
In the spotlight, was Maghull-born midfielder Jordan Rossiter. The 18-year-old, who became the club's second youngest goalscorer last season when he scored in the League Cup, was named in the starting XI and took up a position just in front of the defence.
Rossiter impressed with the ease in which he linked defence and attack. Of the 42 passes he attempted, he completed 38.
Fellow 18-year-old Pedro Chirivella joined him in the middle following an early leg injury to defender Kolo Toure. Despite the surprise early introduction, the Spain youth international also looked comfortable against lively opponents.
Midfielder Cameron Brannagan, 19, made a second-half appearance, while teenagers Daniel Cleary and Connor Randall remained on the bench.
Man of the match - Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Player reaction
Adam Lallana on BT Sport: "Before the match we might have taken a point, but we're disappointed. They scored with five or 10 minutes to go.
"A couple of the young lads did really well, Pedro Chirivella when he came on and Jordan Rossiter were brilliant.
"It's a positive performance. We've lost our last two Premier League games and need to get back to winning ways now.
"We've got a tough game on Sunday against Norwich, so we need another good performance and have to make sure we win.
"It's a point away from home. We need to win our next game in the league and in this competition and then things will look much better."
Line-ups
Bordeaux
- 16Carrasso
- 2GajicSubstituted forGuilbertat 86'minutes
- 4Nascimento de Castro
- 5Pallois
- 29Poundje
- 11ChantômeBooked at 38mins
- 10SaivetSubstituted forBiyogo Pokoat 76'minutes
- 19Maurice-Belay
- 24KhazriSubstituted forFerreira Vieiraat 69'minutes
- 27Crivelli
- 9Rolan
Substitutes
- 7Traoré
- 12Thelin
- 17Biyogo Poko
- 20Ferreira Vieira
- 21Yambéré
- 26Guilbert
- 30Prior
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 12Gomez
- 4K TouréBooked at 12minsSubstituted forChirivellaat 28'minutes
- 17Sakho
- 33Ibe
- 46RossiterSubstituted forBrannaganat 80'minutes
- 23Can
- 18Moreno
- 20Lallana
- 10Coutinho
- 27OrigiSubstituted forIngsat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Firmino
- 28Ings
- 32Brannagan
- 34Bogdan
- 56Randall
- 58Cleary
- 68Chirivella
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 35,328
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bordeaux 1, Liverpool 1.
Hand ball by Andre Biyogo Poko (Bordeaux).
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolas Maurice-Belay (Bordeaux).
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Emre Can.
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pablo.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Frederic Guilbert replaces Milan Gajic.
Attempt saved. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Gomez.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pablo.
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andre Biyogo Poko (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 1, Liverpool 1. Jussie (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Cameron Brannagan replaces Jordan Rossiter.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Emre Can.
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Nicolas Maurice-Belay (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Andre Biyogo Poko replaces Henri Saivet.
Attempt saved. Enzo Crivelli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Danny Ings replaces Divock Origi.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pablo.
Divock Origi (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Henri Saivet (Bordeaux).
Substitution
Substitution, Bordeaux. Jussie replaces Wahbi Khazri.
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Poundje (Bordeaux).
Goal!
Goal! Bordeaux 0, Liverpool 1. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
Attempt saved. Nicolas Maurice-Belay (Bordeaux) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jordan Rossiter (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Maxime Poundje.
Pedro Chirivella (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Diego Rolan (Bordeaux).
Attempt missed. Henri Saivet (Bordeaux) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Mamadou Sakho.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cédric Carrasso.
Attempt saved. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Emre Can (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzo Crivelli (Bordeaux).