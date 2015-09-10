Everton manager Roberto Martinez says he has no problem with Chelsea counterpart Jose Mourinho over the Premier League champions' pursuit of Toffees defender John Stones in the transfer window.

Chelsea had three bids rejected by Everton for the 21-year-old Stones, who also had a transfer request denied by the club, and the two sides will meet at Goodison Park in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday.

Speaking to Kevin Kilbane, Martinez says he sees it as "a football compliment" that Chelsea want to buy an Everton player, but that Premier League should change the rules to "stop overlapping the competitive nature of a football game, with the business in the transfer window".

