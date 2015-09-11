David Cotterill: Birmingham City's Welsh winger happy with life

David Cotterill scored Wales' opener in their European Championship qualifier against Cyprus in October 2014

Wales winger David Cotterill says life is good for both club and country after signing a new deal with Championship club Birmingham City.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract extension prior to the international break, keeping him at St Andrews until June 2018.

"l love it here and I'm glad we've finally come to an agreement," Cotterill told BBC WM 95.6.

"It had been dragging on for a while, so it was nice to finally resolve it."

He continued: "The manager (Gary Rowett) tried to get me to sign a deal towards the end of last season but it's nice to finally get it over the line because I want to enjoy myself and do my best for Birmingham City."

Cotterill will return to St Andrew's for Saturday's home game against Bristol City, the club with which he started his career.

Wales relying on Bale? Gareth Bale has scored six of Wales' nine goals in their eight European Championship qualifiers. Cotterill and Hal Robson-Kanu netted in a 2-1 win over Cyrpus, while Aaron Ramsey scored in their 1-0 victory in Israel.

He did not feature in either of Wales' two recent Euro 2016 qualifiers - the 1-0 win in Cyprus and 0-0 home draw with Israel - as they closed in on a second appearance at a major finals and their first since the 1958 World Cup.

Although he did not add to his 22 caps, Cotterill has felt part of Wales' "together" squad and is now daring to dream of a trip to the finals in France next summer.

"We don't get involved in all the hype," he said. "But we're excited by it, just like the fans, and we just hope we can now go on and deliver.

"We'd liked to have got the result against Israel but we've now got to more opportunities to get over the line next month.

"I've never been in such a strong squad. Gareth Bale is obviously the outstanding player of Welsh football, but without his team-mates, he would not be able to do what he does.

"(Wales manager) Chris Coleman keeps everyone together, all pulling in the same direction. Everyone has great respect for him as a leader."