Match ends, Blackpool 1, Barnsley 1.
Blackpool 1-1 Barnsley
Jack Redshaw's equaliser against Barnsley was not enough to prevent Blackpool slipping back to the bottom of the League One table.
Conor Hourihane's scuffed shot found the bottom corner for the Tykes following good work from Marley Watkins in the build up.
Henry Cameron shot wide soon after as Blackpool looked for a quick response.
Brad Potts put Redshaw free to level, while Lloyd Jones and Hourihane had chances to win it for both sides.
Crewe Alexandra's win over Shrewsbury was enough to lift them above Blackpool on goal difference.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 16Boyce
- 6JonesBooked at 15mins
- 15AldredBooked at 10mins
- 3Ferguson
- 11CameronSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes
- 22Cubero LoriaSubstituted forRedshawat 45'minutes
- 14HerronSubstituted forNorrisat 76'minutes
- 4McAlisterBooked at 87mins
- 8Potts
- 9Cullen
Substitutes
- 5Robertson
- 10Redshaw
- 12Oliver
- 17Thomas
- 19Norris
- 20Paterson
- 23Letheren
Barnsley
- 13Townsend
- 32Wabara
- 5Nyatanga
- 26Mawson
- 3Smith
- 19PearsonSubstituted forJacksonat 90+1'minutes
- 8Hourihane
- 7ScowenBooked at 58mins
- 27K HarrisBooked at 76mins
- 9WinnallSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
- 15WatkinsBooked at 39mins
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 2Bree
- 4Roberts
- 10Williams
- 11Jackson
- 12Smith
- 20Rothwell
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 7,542
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Barnsley 1.
George Smith (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).
Foul by Michael Smith (Barnsley).
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Simeon Jackson replaces Ben Pearson.
Alfie Mawson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Josh Scowen (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Nick Townsend.
Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marley Watkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Ben Pearson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Redshaw (Blackpool).
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Redshaw (Blackpool).
Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kadeem Harris (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kadeem Harris (Barnsley).
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. David Norris replaces John Herron.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Michael Smith replaces Sam Winnall.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Josh Scowen.
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Lloyd Jones.
Kadeem Harris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool).
Foul by Tom Aldred (Blackpool).
Sam Winnall (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Kwame Thomas (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Josh Scowen (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.