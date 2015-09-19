League One
Blackpool1Barnsley1

Blackpool 1-1 Barnsley

Jack Redshaw
Jack Redshaw's goal against Barnsley was his second for the club since joining from Morecambe in July

Jack Redshaw's equaliser against Barnsley was not enough to prevent Blackpool slipping back to the bottom of the League One table.

Conor Hourihane's scuffed shot found the bottom corner for the Tykes following good work from Marley Watkins in the build up.

Henry Cameron shot wide soon after as Blackpool looked for a quick response.

Brad Potts put Redshaw free to level, while Lloyd Jones and Hourihane had chances to win it for both sides.

Crewe Alexandra's win over Shrewsbury was enough to lift them above Blackpool on goal difference.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 16Boyce
  • 6JonesBooked at 15mins
  • 15AldredBooked at 10mins
  • 3Ferguson
  • 11CameronSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes
  • 22Cubero LoriaSubstituted forRedshawat 45'minutes
  • 14HerronSubstituted forNorrisat 76'minutes
  • 4McAlisterBooked at 87mins
  • 8Potts
  • 9Cullen

Substitutes

  • 5Robertson
  • 10Redshaw
  • 12Oliver
  • 17Thomas
  • 19Norris
  • 20Paterson
  • 23Letheren

Barnsley

  • 13Townsend
  • 32Wabara
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 26Mawson
  • 3Smith
  • 19PearsonSubstituted forJacksonat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Hourihane
  • 7ScowenBooked at 58mins
  • 27K HarrisBooked at 76mins
  • 9WinnallSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
  • 15WatkinsBooked at 39mins

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 2Bree
  • 4Roberts
  • 10Williams
  • 11Jackson
  • 12Smith
  • 20Rothwell
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
7,542

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 1, Barnsley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Barnsley 1.

George Smith (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).

Foul by Michael Smith (Barnsley).

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Simeon Jackson replaces Ben Pearson.

Alfie Mawson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kwame Thomas (Blackpool).

Attempt saved. Josh Scowen (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Nick Townsend.

Attempt saved. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marley Watkins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jim McAlister (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Ben Pearson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Redshaw (Blackpool).

Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Redshaw (Blackpool).

Foul by Josh Scowen (Barnsley).

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Kadeem Harris (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kadeem Harris (Barnsley).

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. David Norris replaces John Herron.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Michael Smith replaces Sam Winnall.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Josh Scowen.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Lloyd Jones.

Kadeem Harris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmerson Boyce (Blackpool).

Foul by Tom Aldred (Blackpool).

Sam Winnall (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Kwame Thomas (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).

Attempt missed. Brad Potts (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Josh Scowen (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton8602106418
2Walsall8521145917
3Gillingham8521146817
4Coventry8512158716
5Rochdale8422115614
6Bury83411512313
7Wigan84131110113
8Sheff Utd74031211112
9Chesterfield83231211111
10Swindon83231313011
11Barnsley83231112-111
12Colchester82421316-310
13Millwall8314913-410
14Fleetwood8233121119
15Port Vale82339909
16Southend823378-19
17Bradford723279-29
18Peterborough82241213-18
19Shrewsbury822479-28
20Scunthorpe8224710-38
21Oldham8152711-48
22Doncaster814348-47
23Crewe8125815-75
24Blackpool8125615-95
View full League One table

