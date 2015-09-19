Livingston 0-1 Hibernian

From the section

Liam Henderson scored Hibs' winner at Almondvale

Liam Henderson's excellent free-kick gave Hibernian all three points away to Livingston at Almondvale.

Dominique Malonga missed a glorious early chance for the visitors, hitting the post from close range.

At the other end Paul Hanlon blocked Liam Buchanan's effort on the line following a Mark Oxley save.

Henderson found the top corner early in the second half and Alan Stubbs' side held firm during a period of late pressure from the hosts.

The win moves the Edinburgh side up to third in the Championship, nine points behind leaders Rangers with a game in hand, while Livi remain at the bottom with just one point.

A fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions will please Stubbs but a lack of cutting edge in attack may be a concern.

Either side of Malonga's terrible miss, his strike partner Jason Cummings had a shot well saved by Darren Jamieson and sent a free header wide of the target.