Livingston 0-1 Hibernian

Liam Henderson scores for Hibernian against Livingston
Liam Henderson scored Hibs' winner at Almondvale

Liam Henderson's excellent free-kick gave Hibernian all three points away to Livingston at Almondvale.

Dominique Malonga missed a glorious early chance for the visitors, hitting the post from close range.

At the other end Paul Hanlon blocked Liam Buchanan's effort on the line following a Mark Oxley save.

Henderson found the top corner early in the second half and Alan Stubbs' side held firm during a period of late pressure from the hosts.

The win moves the Edinburgh side up to third in the Championship, nine points behind leaders Rangers with a game in hand, while Livi remain at the bottom with just one point.

A fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions will please Stubbs but a lack of cutting edge in attack may be a concern.

Either side of Malonga's terrible miss, his strike partner Jason Cummings had a shot well saved by Darren Jamieson and sent a free header wide of the target.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2MillenBooked at 39mins
  • 14Gallagher
  • 15Neill
  • 3Longridge
  • 31GlenSubstituted forGeorgievat 81'minutes
  • 16GibbonsSubstituted forWhiteat 62'minutes
  • 7Pittman
  • 8da Encarnação Pires FariaBooked at 53mins
  • 11HippolyteBooked at 55mins
  • 19BuchananSubstituted forSheerinat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cole
  • 9White
  • 12Gould
  • 17Georgiev
  • 18Sheerin
  • 20Currie
  • 21Duckrell

Hibernian

  • 1Oxley
  • 2Gray
  • 4Hanlon
  • 5Fontaine
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10McGeouch
  • 6BartleyBooked at 53mins
  • 3HendersonSubstituted forMcGregorat 83'minutes
  • 18McGinnBooked at 57mins
  • 7MalongaSubstituted forBoyleat 67'minutes
  • 35Cummings

Substitutes

  • 11Stanton
  • 17Boyle
  • 20Feruz
  • 23Forster
  • 24McGregor
  • 31Reguero
  • 48Martin
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
3,007

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home18
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 0, Hibernian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Hibernian 1.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Liam Fontaine.

Foul by Jason Cummings (Hibernian).

Jackson Longridge (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Livingston).

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.

Foul by Marvyn Bartley (Hibernian).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Cummings (Hibernian).

Hugo Faria (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Darren McGregor replaces Liam Henderson.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jordyn Sheerin replaces Liam Buchanan.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Spas Georgiev replaces Gary Glen.

Attempt missed. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Glen (Livingston).

Foul by Liam Henderson (Hibernian).

Hugo Faria (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jason Cummings (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Martin Boyle replaces Dominique Malonga.

Marvyn Bartley (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan White (Livingston).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Jordan White replaces Kieran Gibbons.

Jason Cummings (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Glen (Livingston).

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Glen (Livingston).

Booking

John McGinn (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Myles Hippolyte (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Marvyn Bartley (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Hugo Faria (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

Liam Henderson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

