Match ends, Livingston 0, Hibernian 1.
Livingston 0-1 Hibernian
Liam Henderson's excellent free-kick gave Hibernian all three points away to Livingston at Almondvale.
Dominique Malonga missed a glorious early chance for the visitors, hitting the post from close range.
At the other end Paul Hanlon blocked Liam Buchanan's effort on the line following a Mark Oxley save.
Henderson found the top corner early in the second half and Alan Stubbs' side held firm during a period of late pressure from the hosts.
The win moves the Edinburgh side up to third in the Championship, nine points behind leaders Rangers with a game in hand, while Livi remain at the bottom with just one point.
A fourth successive clean sheet in all competitions will please Stubbs but a lack of cutting edge in attack may be a concern.
Either side of Malonga's terrible miss, his strike partner Jason Cummings had a shot well saved by Darren Jamieson and sent a free header wide of the target.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Jamieson
- 2MillenBooked at 39mins
- 14Gallagher
- 15Neill
- 3Longridge
- 31GlenSubstituted forGeorgievat 81'minutes
- 16GibbonsSubstituted forWhiteat 62'minutes
- 7Pittman
- 8da Encarnação Pires FariaBooked at 53mins
- 11HippolyteBooked at 55mins
- 19BuchananSubstituted forSheerinat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cole
- 9White
- 12Gould
- 17Georgiev
- 18Sheerin
- 20Currie
- 21Duckrell
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 2Gray
- 4Hanlon
- 5Fontaine
- 16Stevenson
- 10McGeouch
- 6BartleyBooked at 53mins
- 3HendersonSubstituted forMcGregorat 83'minutes
- 18McGinnBooked at 57mins
- 7MalongaSubstituted forBoyleat 67'minutes
- 35Cummings
Substitutes
- 11Stanton
- 17Boyle
- 20Feruz
- 23Forster
- 24McGregor
- 31Reguero
- 48Martin
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 3,007
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away6
