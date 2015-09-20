Match ends, Liverpool 1, Norwich City 1.
Liverpool 1-1 Norwich City
Daniel Sturridge made his first Liverpool appearance in over five months as Brendan Rodgers's side were held to a draw at home to Norwich.
After a dull first half Danny Ings came on to score his first Liverpool goal.
Russell Martin profited from Simon Mignolet's error on a corner to level, just before Sturridge came off.
Mignolet denied Matt Jarvis with a fine reflex save, Philippe Coutinho wasted a one-on-one while Ings almost rounded John Ruddy to score a late winner.
But Norwich held on for a deserved point as Liverpool's stuttering start to the season continued.
Liverpool have now taken eight points from their first six games of the Premier League season, as have Norwich, who were promoted as play-off winners from the Championship last season.
Analysis - fresh hope for new-look Reds with a formation that works
Did Sturridge and Benteke click?
The combination only lasted 45 minutes, with Christian Benteke replaced by Ings at half-time because of a tight hamstring.
Minor injury might explain the £32.5m summer signing's sluggish first-half performance, while Sturridge was making his first Liverpool appearance since 4 April after undergoing hip surgery in the United States.
Sturridge's first contribution was a back-heeled flick to play in James Milner but there was nothing slick about the 26-year-old's combination with Benteke.
Both strikers showed heavy touches as Liverpool laboured in front of goal, although Sturridge did force John Ruddy into a save with a powerful left-footed strike.
Is Ings the better partner?
Ings's impact was practically immediate, the former Burnley striker breaking the deadlock two minutes and 54 seconds after coming on.
Having taken the lead, the home side's energy levels were far above those seen in the opening period, and Ings's running down the right wing almost fashioned an opening for Sturridge, making a dangerous run at the back post.
But arguably the best bit of attacking play came from Martin, who showed brilliant composure and technique to flick beyond the stricken Mignolet.
The Liverpool goalkeeper tried to clear a corner with a punch and could not make it back to his line to stop Martin's effort looping in - his third goal of the season.
New dad Martin praises Norwich spirit
Norwich captain Martin was late in joining up with his team-mates before the game because he returned to Norwich to be with his wife for the birth of their son.
The baby was not expected to arrive before next week, and Martin, 29, had travelled with the squad as arranged.
But after his wife went into labour he drove back to Norfolk on Saturday night, arriving at the hospital at four in the morning, and came back to rejoin his team-mates just over five hours later.
"My son was born at half past nine this morning and I had to come up on the plane today, I missed the captain's meeting," he told BBC Sport.
"I'm absolutely knackered now and need some sleep. We showed what we're about today. We've not got any superstars but we're a real team.
"That comes form the manager and his team. They've given us confidence and belief and everyone has been thriving since they came in."
Man of the match - Danny Ings
The stats you need to know
- Daniel Sturridge made his first Premier League start in nearly six months (first since 22 March).
- Russell Martin is the top-scoring defender in the Premier League. Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and Joel Ward of Crystal Palace have both scored two.
- Martin has scored as many goals in his last five Premier League games as he did in his previous 86 appearances in the competition.
Manager reaction
Norwich manager Alex Neil: "I thought we played well, some teams sit in, which we had to do sometimes, but we offered a threat going forward too.
"The lads worked very hard and deserved something from the game. We're happy we have come away with a point.
"I left it in Russell's hands about whether he was going to play or not. He is the captain of the club and would have said if wasn't right, for the sake of the team.
"I think the adrenaline helped him through."
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We had confidence after getting the first goal but we lost concentration on a corner.
"It was a poor goal from that aspect. Then we couldn't get that winning goal. We had a number of opportunities and that was the pleasing aspect of today.
"It was important that we got some flow in our game and our intensity in the second half was much better.
"But you have to look after the back door and at the corner we didn't do that."
What's next for both teams?
Liverpool host Carlisle in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday night, before welcoming Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.
Norwich play West Brom at home in the League Cup on Wednesday, before travelling to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 23Can
- 37Skrtel
- 17Sakho
- 2Clyne
- 7MilnerBooked at 3mins
- 21LeivaSubstituted forFirminoat 72'minutes
- 18Moreno
- 10Coutinho
- 15SturridgeSubstituted forLallanaat 63'minutes
- 9BentekeSubstituted forIngsat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Lovren
- 11Firmino
- 12Gomez
- 20Lallana
- 28Ings
- 33Ibe
- 34Bogdan
Norwich
- 1Ruddy
- 2Whittaker
- 5Martin
- 6Bassong
- 12Brady
- 27TetteyBooked at 53mins
- 22Redmond
- 18DorransBooked at 78minsSubstituted forO'Neilat 85'minutes
- 8Howson
- 16Jarvis
- 10JeromeSubstituted forGrabbanat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Grabban
- 9Mbokani
- 13Rudd
- 14Hoolahan
- 23Olsson
- 24Bennett
- 28O'Neil
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 44,072
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Norwich City 1.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Robbie Brady (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Lallana following a corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
Foul by Danny Ings (Liverpool).
Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Gary O'Neil replaces Graham Dorrans.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Graham Dorrans.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Tettey (Norwich City).
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Milner.
Booking
Graham Dorrans (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Milner.
Danny Ings (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Russell Martin (Norwich City).
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Lucas Leiva.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Lewis Grabban replaces Cameron Jerome.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt saved. Matthew Jarvis (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Adam Lallana replaces Daniel Sturridge.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 1, Norwich City 1. Russell Martin (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt missed. Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Graham Dorrans.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.