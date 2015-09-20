Liverpool 1-1 Norwich City

Liverpool have now taken eight points from their first six games of the Premier League season

Daniel Sturridge made his first Liverpool appearance in over five months as Brendan Rodgers's side were held to a draw at home to Norwich.

After a dull first half Danny Ings came on to score his first Liverpool goal.

Russell Martin profited from Simon Mignolet's error on a corner to level, just before Sturridge came off.

Mignolet denied Matt Jarvis with a fine reflex save, Philippe Coutinho wasted a one-on-one while Ings almost rounded John Ruddy to score a late winner.

But Norwich held on for a deserved point as Liverpool's stuttering start to the season continued.

Liverpool have now taken eight points from their first six games of the Premier League season, as have Norwich, who were promoted as play-off winners from the Championship last season.

Did Sturridge and Benteke click?

The combination only lasted 45 minutes, with Christian Benteke replaced by Ings at half-time because of a tight hamstring.

Minor injury might explain the £32.5m summer signing's sluggish first-half performance, while Sturridge was making his first Liverpool appearance since 4 April after undergoing hip surgery in the United States.

Sturridge's first contribution was a back-heeled flick to play in James Milner but there was nothing slick about the 26-year-old's combination with Benteke.

Both strikers showed heavy touches as Liverpool laboured in front of goal, although Sturridge did force John Ruddy into a save with a powerful left-footed strike.

Sturridge's heatmap (left) and Benteke's (right) shows there was plenty of opportunity for interplay, but the pair passed to each other only five times

Is Ings the better partner?

Ings's impact was practically immediate, the former Burnley striker breaking the deadlock two minutes and 54 seconds after coming on.

Having taken the lead, the home side's energy levels were far above those seen in the opening period, and Ings's running down the right wing almost fashioned an opening for Sturridge, making a dangerous run at the back post.

But arguably the best bit of attacking play came from Martin, who showed brilliant composure and technique to flick beyond the stricken Mignolet.

The Liverpool goalkeeper tried to clear a corner with a punch and could not make it back to his line to stop Martin's effort looping in - his third goal of the season.

New dad Martin praises Norwich spirit

Martin has scored more goals than any other Premier League defender so far this season

Norwich captain Martin was late in joining up with his team-mates before the game because he returned to Norwich to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

The baby was not expected to arrive before next week, and Martin, 29, had travelled with the squad as arranged.

But after his wife went into labour he drove back to Norfolk on Saturday night, arriving at the hospital at four in the morning, and came back to rejoin his team-mates just over five hours later.

"My son was born at half past nine this morning and I had to come up on the plane today, I missed the captain's meeting," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm absolutely knackered now and need some sleep. We showed what we're about today. We've not got any superstars but we're a real team.

"That comes form the manager and his team. They've given us confidence and belief and everyone has been thriving since they came in."

Man of the match - Danny Ings

Liverpool were far livelier in attack after Ings came on, and he showed excellent composure to finish from Alberto Moreno's pass

The stats you need to know

Daniel Sturridge made his first Premier League start in nearly six months (first since 22 March).

Russell Martin is the top-scoring defender in the Premier League. Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and Joel Ward of Crystal Palace have both scored two.

Martin has scored as many goals in his last five Premier League games as he did in his previous 86 appearances in the competition.

Manager reaction

Norwich manager Alex Neil: "I thought we played well, some teams sit in, which we had to do sometimes, but we offered a threat going forward too.

Media playback is not supported on this device Norwich 'bravery' pleases Alex Neil

"The lads worked very hard and deserved something from the game. We're happy we have come away with a point.

"I left it in Russell's hands about whether he was going to play or not. He is the captain of the club and would have said if wasn't right, for the sake of the team.

"I think the adrenaline helped him through."

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "We had confidence after getting the first goal but we lost concentration on a corner.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rodgers 'disappointed' with draw

"It was a poor goal from that aspect. Then we couldn't get that winning goal. We had a number of opportunities and that was the pleasing aspect of today.

"It was important that we got some flow in our game and our intensity in the second half was much better.

"But you have to look after the back door and at the corner we didn't do that."

What's next for both teams?

Liverpool host Carlisle in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday night, before welcoming Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Norwich play West Brom at home in the League Cup on Wednesday, before travelling to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.