Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace

Son Heung-min scored 14 goals for Bayer Leverkusen last season

Son Heung-min scored his third goal in two games to give Tottenham their first home Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace.

The South Korea international signed this summer from Bayer Leverkusen, followed up his two goals in Spurs' mid-week Europa League win with the winning goal on the break.

His low shot under Alex McCarthy came after Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris had made a superb save from Bakary Sako.

Palace's Yohan Cabaye also hit a post.

However, with Palace failing to score for the second game in a row Alan Pardew's side lost away for the first time this season as they missed out on the chance to move into the top three.

Tottenham have now kept three successive clean sheets in the league as their season begins to take shape.

Harry Kane again failed to score his first club goal of the season but Son has given Spurs an extra cutting edge and after Erik Lamela and substitute Christian Eriksen sprung a counter-attack he beat McCarthy with a low drive the keeper should have kept out.

Don't win anything with kids?

Tottenham's starting line-up had an average age of 24 years, 118 days, making it the youngest starting XI of any Premier League side this season.

At times they looked as though they lacked a more experienced, commanding figure in the middle of the pitch and Kane could certainly do with some extra know-how alongside him, either from the start or via the bench.

But Tottenham have plenty of energy and fitness in their young legs to keep running at teams and stretching them for 90 minutes.

Midfielder Dele Ali, 19, again impressed and match-winner Son is only 23, which bodes well for the future.

Son Heung-min collected the ball midway inside Crystal Palace's half before bursting into the penalty area and driving the ball low into the net

Palace lacking punch

Crystal Palace lacked a focal point in attack as they started without a recognised striker.

Yannick Bolasie filled the role in the first half but manager Alan Pardew made a change at the break with Fraizer Campbell coming on to bring more experience to the role.

However, he was unable to make a major impact and Palace were not as effective on the counter-attack as they often are.

Yohan Cabaye and Bakary Sako both went close but Palace missed the injured Connor Wickham and the departed Glenn Murray with Patrick Bamford yet to play a major role.

Man of the match - Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min caused Palace numerous problems with his pace and runs from an attacking midfield position in support of Harry Kane and his proven goalscoring ability will be a major bonus for a side short of striking options

The stats you need to know

South Korea's Son Heung-min took to 39 the number of players of different nationalities to have scored a Premier League goal for Tottenham.

Of the 15 goals scored in Premier League games involving Crystal Palace this season, 12 have come after half-time.

Harry Kane has scored only two goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances.

Spurs have lost just one of their last eight Premier League matches.

Manager reaction

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "It was one of the best performances of the season. We thoroughly deserved the result.

"When you sign players you expect them to make a big impact in the team. We are very happy with him [Son].

"He has adapted to the team very well. After scoring twice in the Europa League he scored again and when you arrive at the club as a striker that's very good.

"I am not concerned [about Kane]. Maybe he is a little bit because he's a striker but it's only a matter of time before he scores again."

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "I think the game hinged on those three minutes. Hugo Lloris made an unbelievable save and three minutes later they got the goal which our goalkeeper should have stopped.

"The margins were very tight but they were not in our favour throughout the game and we should have done better.

"If we are going to become a mid-table team that's not acceptable to me and it should not be acceptable to my players.

"We have to react. That's two defeats. They were against Manchester City and Tottenham but I don't care about the opposition. It's two defeats and we have to put that right."

What next?

Tottenham face a big week with home games against Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday night and then Manchester City in the Premier League next Saturday.

Palace also face a London derby in the League Cup as they entertain Charlton on Wednesday night before going to Watford in the Premier League next Sunday.