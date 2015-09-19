Substitute Stephen O'Flynn strikes late with a header to earn nine-man Crusaders a precious point against Coleraine at Ballycastle Road.

Paul Heatley was sent-off in the first half for an off-the-ball incident, before James McLaughlin gave the hosts the lead.

Jordan Forsythe was dismissed for a two-footed challenge but O'Flynn was on target to ensure that the Crues deficit to leaders Linfield is four points.