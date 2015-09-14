Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says his club are moving a 'step closer' to Champions League success, having signed players such as Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne during the summer.

Kompany believes the 2013 Premier League champions are better equipped than ever to go beyond the last 16 as they prepare to face Juventus at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

City have begun the season well, winning their opening five league matches and have yet to concede a goal.