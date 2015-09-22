Wrexham 0-0 Grimsby Town

Wrexham's 100% home record came to an end as they were held by Grimsby Town in the National League.

Connor Jennings and Dominic Vose went close for Wrexham in the first half while Jack Mackreth saw his shot deflected wide for the visitors.

Jennings had further chances to open the scoring but Grimsby held on for their first clean sheet this season.

Gary Mills' side remain unbeaten at home and stay third while the Mariners are ninth in the table.

Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales:

"I thought we were absolutely wonderful. From start to finish we played unbelievable football.

"I think that's probably the best we've played. We've played how I want us to play with a good tempo against a good side.

"We did dominate the game for quite a few periods but you have to be careful when you do because you can leave yourself open against teams like this that go and hurt you because they've got the quality to do that."

Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It's a very hard-earned point. Give Wrexham credit, they're obviously a good side, play very good football and they make the pitch big in possession.

"Credit to my players I think we worked hard, kept our discipline and had a few chances ourselves. I'm not saying we deserved to win the game, but at the same time I think very rarely you're going to have more of the ball against that Wrexham side but it's about keeping your discipline and playing and taking your chances whenever you can.

"We're not only playing a good Wrexham side, we're playing a Wrexham side full of confidence as well and we have to be proud of the fact that we have taken a point and the first team to do so from them at home."