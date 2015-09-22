Match ends, Wrexham 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Wrexham 0-0 Grimsby Town
Wrexham's 100% home record came to an end as they were held by Grimsby Town in the National League.
Connor Jennings and Dominic Vose went close for Wrexham in the first half while Jack Mackreth saw his shot deflected wide for the visitors.
Jennings had further chances to open the scoring but Grimsby held on for their first clean sheet this season.
Gary Mills' side remain unbeaten at home and stay third while the Mariners are ninth in the table.
Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales:
"I thought we were absolutely wonderful. From start to finish we played unbelievable football.
"I think that's probably the best we've played. We've played how I want us to play with a good tempo against a good side.
"We did dominate the game for quite a few periods but you have to be careful when you do because you can leave yourself open against teams like this that go and hurt you because they've got the quality to do that."
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It's a very hard-earned point. Give Wrexham credit, they're obviously a good side, play very good football and they make the pitch big in possession.
"Credit to my players I think we worked hard, kept our discipline and had a few chances ourselves. I'm not saying we deserved to win the game, but at the same time I think very rarely you're going to have more of the ball against that Wrexham side but it's about keeping your discipline and playing and taking your chances whenever you can.
"We're not only playing a good Wrexham side, we're playing a Wrexham side full of confidence as well and we have to be proud of the fact that we have taken a point and the first team to do so from them at home."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 1Belford
- 3Newton
- 4Smith
- 15EvansBooked at 25mins
- 6Fyfield
- 5Hudson
- 16YorkSubstituted forSmithat 60'minutes
- 8Vose
- 9Gray
- 10Jennings
- 11Moke
Substitutes
- 7Fowler
- 12Carrington
- 14Jackson
- 17Smith
- 22Royle
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 23East
- 22Nsiala
- 8DisleyBooked at 60mins
- 6GowlingBooked at 31mins
- 3Robertson
- 7Mackreth
- 11MonkhouseBooked at 36mins
- 16ClaySubstituted forRobinsonat 90+2'minutes
- 27TomlinsonSubstituted forMarshallat 76'minutes
- 9BogleSubstituted forPittmanat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 10Amond
- 14Marshall
- 18Pittman
- 25Robinson
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 4,818
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Matt Robinson replaces Craig Clay.
Foul by Marcus Marshall (Grimsby Town).
Rob Evans (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jack Mackreth (Grimsby Town).
Dominic Vose (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Adam Smith (Wrexham).
Marcus Marshall (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Grimsby Town. Marcus Marshall tries a through ball, but Marcus Marshall is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Marcus Marshall replaces Ben Tomlinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Jon-Paul Pittman replaces Omar Bogle.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Grimsby Town).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Offside, Wrexham. James Gray tries a through ball, but James Gray is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Adam Smith replaces Wes York.
Booking
Craig Disley (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Disley (Grimsby Town).
Dominic Vose (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jack Mackreth (Grimsby Town).
Rob Evans (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Gregor Robertson (Grimsby Town).
Wes York (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt missed. Sean Newton (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Craig Clay (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Grimsby Town.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Grimsby Town 0.
Attempt saved. Ben Tomlinson (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Sean Newton (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Blaine Hudson (Wrexham).
Omar Bogle (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Grimsby Town.