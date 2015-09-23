Match ends, Walsall 1, Chelsea 4.
Walsall 1-4 Chelsea
Chelsea eased through to the fourth round of the League Cup with a comfortable win over Walsall.
The Premier League side went ahead when summer signing Kenedy crossed for Ramires to nod home.
Remy doubled their lead with a powerful finish, but Walsall responded quickly when James O'Connor tapped in after Milan Lalkovic's free-kick was parried.
Kenedy's goal ended the League One side's hopes of an upset before Pedro added a fourth from distance.
The scoreline was perhaps harsh on the Saddlers, who competed strongly throughout, but Chelsea never looked in danger of a first League Cup defeat to lower-league opposition since 1989.
It was Brazilian Kenedy, signed from Fluminense, who particularly caught the eye on his first start for the Blues.
The 19-year-old reacted quickly when Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge lost possession to set up compatriot Ramires, and took his goal superbly with a firm strike through Etheridge's legs.
Walsall, who are currently second in the third tier, have now failed to reach the fourth round for the last 18 seasons.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "We were not here to throw away a competition. When you start the season with bad results like we did you cannot lose against a League One team.
"To lose a game against a League One team now would not be good for us. We don't need that bad feeling now. We need good feelings.
"The team was strong, played well and I'm happy with the result."
Walsall manager Dean Smith: "The team talk was: 'We're not here to try not to lose, we're here to try and win.'
"They make it very difficult for you and they protect their back four very well. We gave it a go and we're disappointed with the scoreline a little bit. Maybe 4-1 flattered them."
League Cup fourth round draw
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Middlesbrough
Everton v Norwich City
Southampton v Aston Villa
Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal
Hull City v Leicester City
Stoke City v Chelsea
(Ties to be played on 27 and 28 October)
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 2Demetriou
- 6Downing
- 4O'Connor
- 14Henry
- 7ChambersBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFlanaganat 73'minutes
- 8Mantom
- 18Morris
- 10Sawyers
- 15LalkovicSubstituted forFordeat 73'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 21CookSubstituted forBaxendaleat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 11Baxendale
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 16Preston
- 17Flanagan
- 22Kinsella
Chelsea
- 1Begovic
- 2Ivanovic
- 26TerryBooked at 52mins
- 24Cahill
- 6Baba
- 12MikelBooked at 39mins
- 36Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMaticat 72'minutes
- 7Santos do Nascimento
- 16KenedySubstituted forPedroat 70'minutes
- 18Remy
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forDjilobodjiat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 10E Hazard
- 14Traore
- 15Djilobodji
- 17Pedro
- 21Matic
- 27Blackman
- 34Aina
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 10,525
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Chelsea 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Papy Djilobodji replaces Falcao.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Chelsea 4. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ramires (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sam Mantom (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Pedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Jordan Cook.
Booking
Anthony Forde (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Walsall).
Falcao (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Reece Flanagan (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Falcao (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by John Obi Mikel.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Rico Henry (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Reece Flanagan (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Milan Lalkovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Reece Flanagan replaces Adam Chambers.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nemanja Matic replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Pedro replaces Kenedy.
Attempt missed. Jason Demetriou (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Walsall).
Kenedy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Lalkovic (Walsall).
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jordan Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenedy (Chelsea).
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Chelsea 3. Kenedy (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.