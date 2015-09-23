Walsall 1-4 Chelsea

Loic Remy (second left) scored his first goal of the season

Chelsea eased through to the fourth round of the League Cup with a comfortable win over Walsall.

The Premier League side went ahead when summer signing Kenedy crossed for Ramires to nod home.

Remy doubled their lead with a powerful finish, but Walsall responded quickly when James O'Connor tapped in after Milan Lalkovic's free-kick was parried.

Kenedy's goal ended the League One side's hopes of an upset before Pedro added a fourth from distance.

The scoreline was perhaps harsh on the Saddlers, who competed strongly throughout, but Chelsea never looked in danger of a first League Cup defeat to lower-league opposition since 1989.

It was Brazilian Kenedy, signed from Fluminense, who particularly caught the eye on his first start for the Blues.

The 19-year-old reacted quickly when Walsall keeper Neil Etheridge lost possession to set up compatriot Ramires, and took his goal superbly with a firm strike through Etheridge's legs.

Walsall, who are currently second in the third tier, have now failed to reach the fourth round for the last 18 seasons.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "We were not here to throw away a competition. When you start the season with bad results like we did you cannot lose against a League One team.

"To lose a game against a League One team now would not be good for us. We don't need that bad feeling now. We need good feelings.

"The team was strong, played well and I'm happy with the result."

Walsall manager Dean Smith: "The team talk was: 'We're not here to try not to lose, we're here to try and win.'

"They make it very difficult for you and they protect their back four very well. We gave it a go and we're disappointed with the scoreline a little bit. Maybe 4-1 flattered them."

League Cup fourth round draw

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Middlesbrough

Everton v Norwich City

Southampton v Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday v Arsenal

Hull City v Leicester City

Stoke City v Chelsea

(Ties to be played on 27 and 28 October)