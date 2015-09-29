Champions League - Group F
Bayern Munich5Dinamo Zagreb0

Bayern Munich 5-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski scored five against Wolfsburg on Wednesday before adding two more in Saturday's 3-0 win at Mainz

Robert Lewandowski took his recent run to 10 goals in three matches with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich beat Dinamo Zagreb 5-0 in the Champions League.

Douglas Costa scored first, Mario Gotze got the third and Lewandowski's second put Bayern 4-0 up after 28 minutes.

Lewandowski scored five in the 5-1 victory over Wolfsburg on Wednesday, and two in Saturday's 3-0 win at Mainz.

The victory sees Bayern go three points clear at the top of Group F, with their next two matches against Arsenal.

The Gunners were beaten 3-2 at home by Olympiakos, suffering a second defeat to leave them without a point after two games.

Dinamo Zagreb had inflicted the first of those defeats on Arsene Wenger's side in the opening round of matches earlier in September, but they crumbled against Pep Guardiola's Bayern.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Costa skipped past a defender and beat goalkeeper Eduardo at the near post for the opener, with Lewandowski then profiting from a defensive error for his first of the night.

Eduardo let in Gotze's weak strike before Lewandowski got a second with a shot that cannoned in off the underside of the bar.

But the 27-year-old's best strike of the night was his last, a composed scoop over Eduardo as Bayern wrapped up a comprehensive win with 35 minutes still to play.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 21Lahm
  • 17BoatengBooked at 21minsSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 64'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 18BernatSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 45'minutes
  • 19Götze
  • 32Kimmich
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMüllerat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 14Alonso
  • 16Gaudino
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 40Benko

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 34Dos Reis Carvalho
  • 77Matel
  • 26BenkovicSubstituted forGonçalves Dos Santosat 45'minutes
  • 87Taravel
  • 19PivaricBooked at 66mins
  • 10MachadoSubstituted forRogat 61'minutes
  • 16AdemiBooked at 81mins
  • 2Soudani
  • 8Antolic
  • 11Fernandes
  • 20PjacaSubstituted forHenríquezat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jezina
  • 3Musa
  • 9Henríquez
  • 13Gonçalves Dos Santos
  • 15Hodzic
  • 24Coric
  • 30Rog
Referee:
Aleksei Kulbakov
Attendance:
70,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home27
Away6
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Zagreb 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Dinamo Zagreb 0.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt saved. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gonçalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).

Jérémy Taravel (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jérémy Taravel.

Attempt blocked. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt blocked. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Domagoj Antolic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Thiago Alcántara.

Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt missed. Ángelo Henríquez (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jérémy Taravel.

Attempt missed. Junior Fernandes (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marko Rog.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Ángelo Henríquez replaces Marko Pjaca.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gonçalo.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Booking

Josip Pivaric (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Josip Pivaric (Dinamo Zagreb).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jérémy Taravel.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Jerome Boateng.

Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Attempt saved. Soudani (Dinamo Zagreb) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo.

Substitution

Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Marko Rog replaces Paulo Machado.

Attempt missed. Domagoj Antolic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Douglas Costa.

Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th September 2015

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid11004043
2PSG11002023
3Malmö FF100102-20
4Shakhtar Donetsk100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11002113
2Wolfsburg11001013
3Man Utd100112-10
4CSKA Moscow100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002023
2Benfica11002023
3FC Astana100102-20
4Galatasaray100102-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2Juventus11002113
3Man City100112-10
4B Mgladbach100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21103214
2B Leverkusen21015323
3BATE Borisov210146-23
4Roma201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Olympiakos210135-23
3Dinamo Zagreb210126-43
4Arsenal200235-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21104314
2Dynamo Kyiv21104224
3Chelsea21015233
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv200206-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg22005326
2Valencia21013303
3Lyon201112-11
4KAA Gent201123-11
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story