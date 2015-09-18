Scottish Gossip: Emilio Izaguirre apologises to Celtic team-mates

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Ronny Deila says Emilio Izaguirre's red card cost Celtic a famous win against Ajax in Amsterdam. (Daily Record)

But Deila has refused to blame his left-back. (Scotsman)

Izaguirre also says the dismissal changed the game and apologised to his team-mates. (Daily Mail)

Izaguirre was booked twice at the Amsterdam ArenA

The Honduran feared he had cost Celtic a crucial result after he picked up two bookings (Sun).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager John Hughes says he has "no faith" in the Scottish Football Association's judicial panel after being cited for post-match comments about a referee. (Herald)

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes was disappointed his appeal against a red card against Celtic was rejected. (Daily Express)

Barry Ferguson believes Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is turning the Pittodrie side into one similar to the Rangers team both men played in in the 1990s. (Daily Record)

McInnes (far left) and Ferguson (far right) were team-mates at Ibrox

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has revealed regular 'think tanks' where players and management get together to dissect matches and discuss tactics have been a feature of the Ibrox side's season so far. (Herald)

And Holt says the squad are encouraged to air all their views in team meetings.(Scotsman)

St Mirren manager Ian Murray has urged concerned supporters not to panic despite his side having picked up only five points from six games so far in the Scottish Championship. (Herald)

Dundee United have suffered a double injury blow with Paul Dixon and Chris Erskine requiring surgery. (Daily Express)

Scotland women's coach Anna Signeul has told her players not to be too downbeat after losing 4-0 to Norway in Glasgow, insisting there were still positives to take from the match. (Herald)