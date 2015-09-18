Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho says reports of a training ground fight between Diego Costa and John Terry are wide of the mark as they would need a translator to help them speak to each other.

Mourinho also played down reports of a rift between him and his players saying the media have been looking for a "dramatic story" to report on.

Speaking before their clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho also joked about claims that Terry and Branislav Ivanovic would not be offered new deals, and that he has told his scouts to find a new right-back.