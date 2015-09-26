League Two
Northampton1Leyton Orient1

Northampton Town 1-1 Leyton Orient

Two goals in a dramatic injury time saw Northampton Town go in front, only to draw with Leyton Orient.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Joel Byrom's corner in the third minute of stoppage time before O's midfielder Dean Cox's final-minute free-kick.

Town keeper Adam Smith had put in a man-of-the-match display to keep out several second-half chances for Orient.

Ollie Palmer and Jay Simpson were both denied by stunning saves from Smith after two good efforts.

Alex Cisak was in similar form in Orient's goal, saving a shot from Alfie Potter with his legs.

Meanwhile, Northampton confirmed before kick-off that midfielder Paul Corry is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Leyton Orient manager Ian Hendon told BBC London 94.9:

"We could have done without the drama to be honest because we played ever so well and the game should have been wrapped up long before we got an equaliser in the last minute.

"We've dominated the game for long spells, it's no coincidence that their goalkeeper gets man of the match.

"Dean Cox has come up with that moment of magic and that's what he brings to the team so I'm delighted for him."

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Smith
  • 24Furlong
  • 25BrisleyBooked at 90mins
  • 5Diamond
  • 16BuchananSubstituted forO'Tooleat 45'minutes
  • 19Watson
  • 8Byrom
  • 7D'AthSubstituted forPotterat 57'minutes
  • 14HoskinsSubstituted forRichardsat 57'minutes
  • 10Adams
  • 20Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 3Horwood
  • 9Richards
  • 12Lelan
  • 15Potter
  • 21O'Toole
  • 22Hackett
  • 26Clarke

Leyton Orient

  • 1Cisak
  • 2Clohessy
  • 6BaudryBooked at 45mins
  • 4Essam
  • 3Shaw
  • 12Payne
  • 18Pritchard
  • 14MooreSubstituted forTurgottat 67'minutes
  • 7Cox
  • 27Simpson
  • 9PalmerSubstituted forMcCallumat 77'minutesSubstituted forKashketat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Dunne
  • 8James
  • 10McCallum
  • 17Turgott
  • 19Kashket
  • 21Grainger
  • 23Moncur
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
5,061

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Booking

Shaun Brisley (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 1. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).

Foul by Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient).

Darnell Furlong (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Northampton Town) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Byrom with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Frazer Shaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Scott Kashket replaces Paul McCallum because of an injury.

Delay in match Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient) because of an injury.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jack Payne.

Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Dean Cox (Leyton Orient).

Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient).

Shaun Brisley (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Paul McCallum replaces Ollie Palmer.

Foul by Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient).

Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Byrom (Northampton Town).

Attempt saved. Alfie Potter (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Adam Smith.

Attempt saved. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).

Attempt saved. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Blair Turgott replaces Sammy Moore.

Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Byrom (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Nicky Adams.

Attempt saved. Sammy Moore (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth9540168819
2Wycombe9531135818
3Leyton Orient95311610618
4Plymouth9522147717
5Accrington9441126616
6Oxford Utd9351117414
7Morecambe94231614214
8Northampton94231210214
9Mansfield9342116513
10Cambridge93421212013
11Hartlepool94141010013
12Carlisle93421718-113
13Notts County94141415-113
14Exeter94141314-113
15Wimbledon93331012-212
16Luton93241413111
17Bristol Rovers931579-210
18Barnet93151216-410
19York92341012-29
20Stevenage92341115-49
21Yeovil92161016-67
22Dag & Red9135816-86
23Crawley9135615-96
24Newport9126615-95
View full League Two table

