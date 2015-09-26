Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Northampton Town 1-1 Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Football
Two goals in a dramatic injury time saw Northampton Town go in front, only to draw with Leyton Orient.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Joel Byrom's corner in the third minute of stoppage time before O's midfielder Dean Cox's final-minute free-kick.
Town keeper Adam Smith had put in a man-of-the-match display to keep out several second-half chances for Orient.
Ollie Palmer and Jay Simpson were both denied by stunning saves from Smith after two good efforts.
Alex Cisak was in similar form in Orient's goal, saving a shot from Alfie Potter with his legs.
Meanwhile, Northampton confirmed before kick-off that midfielder Paul Corry is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Leyton Orient manager Ian Hendon told BBC London 94.9:
"We could have done without the drama to be honest because we played ever so well and the game should have been wrapped up long before we got an equaliser in the last minute.
"We've dominated the game for long spells, it's no coincidence that their goalkeeper gets man of the match.
"Dean Cox has come up with that moment of magic and that's what he brings to the team so I'm delighted for him."
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Smith
- 24Furlong
- 25BrisleyBooked at 90mins
- 5Diamond
- 16BuchananSubstituted forO'Tooleat 45'minutes
- 19Watson
- 8Byrom
- 7D'AthSubstituted forPotterat 57'minutes
- 14HoskinsSubstituted forRichardsat 57'minutes
- 10Adams
- 20Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes
- 3Horwood
- 9Richards
- 12Lelan
- 15Potter
- 21O'Toole
- 22Hackett
- 26Clarke
Leyton Orient
- 1Cisak
- 2Clohessy
- 6BaudryBooked at 45mins
- 4Essam
- 3Shaw
- 12Payne
- 18Pritchard
- 14MooreSubstituted forTurgottat 67'minutes
- 7Cox
- 27Simpson
- 9PalmerSubstituted forMcCallumat 77'minutesSubstituted forKashketat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dunne
- 8James
- 10McCallum
- 17Turgott
- 19Kashket
- 21Grainger
- 23Moncur
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 5,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Booking
Shaun Brisley (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 1. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).
Foul by Scott Kashket (Leyton Orient).
Darnell Furlong (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Leyton Orient 0. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Northampton Town) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Joel Byrom with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Frazer Shaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Scott Kashket replaces Paul McCallum because of an injury.
Delay in match Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient) because of an injury.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jack Payne.
Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Dean Cox (Leyton Orient).
Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient).
Shaun Brisley (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.
Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Paul McCallum replaces Ollie Palmer.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient).
Zander Diamond (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Byrom (Northampton Town).
Attempt saved. Alfie Potter (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Adam Smith.
Attempt saved. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Adams (Northampton Town).
Attempt saved. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Blair Turgott replaces Sammy Moore.
Sean Clohessy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Byrom (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
Attempt saved. Sammy Moore (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.