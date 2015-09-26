Northampton Town 1-1 Leyton Orient

Two goals in a dramatic injury time saw Northampton Town go in front, only to draw with Leyton Orient.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Joel Byrom's corner in the third minute of stoppage time before O's midfielder Dean Cox's final-minute free-kick.

Town keeper Adam Smith had put in a man-of-the-match display to keep out several second-half chances for Orient.

Ollie Palmer and Jay Simpson were both denied by stunning saves from Smith after two good efforts.

Alex Cisak was in similar form in Orient's goal, saving a shot from Alfie Potter with his legs.

Meanwhile, Northampton confirmed before kick-off that midfielder Paul Corry is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Leyton Orient manager Ian Hendon told BBC London 94.9:

"We could have done without the drama to be honest because we played ever so well and the game should have been wrapped up long before we got an equaliser in the last minute.

"We've dominated the game for long spells, it's no coincidence that their goalkeeper gets man of the match.

"Dean Cox has come up with that moment of magic and that's what he brings to the team so I'm delighted for him."