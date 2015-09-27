WSL 1: Liverpool Ladies 0-4 Chelsea Ladies

Ji So-Yun put Chelsea ahead moments after Liverpool had struck the crossbar twice

Chelsea take a two-point lead into the last day of the Women's Super League One season after thrashing Liverpool.

Two goals from South Korea forward Ji So-Yun and strikes from England duo Fran Kirby and Eniola Aluko saw the Blues move ahead of Manchester City.

Liverpool were thwarted by the woodwork twice with the score at 0-0 before the visitors took control with some clinical finishing.

Chelsea will be crowned champions if they beat Sunderland next Sunday.

The result saw Emma Hayes' side secure Champions League football for winter 2016-17, while also ending Arsenal's title hopes.

Chelsea began the night second in the table, after Manchester City's resounding 6-1 win over Bristol Academy in the day's early kick-off.

But they not only reclaimed top spot but also gave themselves a better goal difference than City going into the final weekend.

Liverpool Ladies captain Gemma Bonner:

"We started the game well and hit the woodwork twice but we're disappointed with how we conceded the goals.

"Chelsea are top of the league for a reason and they've proved why.

"Goals win you games and that's something we've struggled with this season.

"I thought we were probably the best side in the first half but Chelsea put their chances away and we didn't."

Chelsea Ladies forward Gemma Davison:

"We're buzzing off of that, I think we were solid today, I thought we were deadly.

"I'm really proud of the girls because we dealt with what everyone said was pressure.

"We just held it together and did the vital thing and put the ball in the back of the net.

"As long as we stay focused and relaxed, we'll go into the Sunderland game confident."

Liverpool Ladies: Stout, Harris, Bonner, Omarsdottir, Dowie, Smorgard (Oshoala 77), White, Ryland (Pacheco 46), Zelem, Staniforth (Hodson 64), Murray.

Substitutes not used: Darbyshire, Easton.

Chelsea Ladies: Lindahl, Blundell, Flaherty, Fahey, Davison, Aluko (Borges 71), Ji, Rafferty, Kirby, Chapman (Bright 57), Spence (Coombs 74).

Substitutes not used: Hourihan, Ayane.

Attendance: 1,013