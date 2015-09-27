Watford 0-1 Crystal Palace

Yohan Cabaye's penalty was the first goal Watford have conceded at home this season

Crystal Palace moved up to sixth in the Premier League as Yohan Cabaye's penalty settled a low-key clash against Watford at Vicarage Road.

Wilfried Zaha was the difference as he stepped from the bench and was tripped for the decisive second-half penalty.

Palace deserved victory, having also hit the post through Dwight Gayle.

Jose Jurado's free-kick came back off the bar for Watford, who remain the joint second-lowest scorers in the division.

Palace grateful to wingers

This graphic, from the first half, shows how Crystal Palace focused a large majority of their attacks down the wings

It was no surprise Palace's winner came courtesy of a raid down the flanks - only three teams in the Premier League (Southampton, Manchester City and Newcastle) have delivered more crosses in open play than the Eagles this season.

They put in 19 crosses during the match, but it took a change of personnel to unlock a Watford defence that had not previously conceded at home this season.

Bakary Sako had looked dangerous at times, sliding a ball in for Gayle which was poked onto the post, but substitute Zaha instantly added extra pace and was more direct.

The ex-Manchester United winger won the penalty when he took on full-back Allan Nyom and induced a reckless challenge just inside the area.

Cabaye immediately put himself forward to take the penalty and made no mistake, smashing the ball into the top corner.

Media playback is not supported on this device Zaha made the difference - Pardew

Kings of the road

Palace have a superb record away from home under Alan Pardew - they have won nine of 12 matches - but for all their counter attacks and crosses into the box, they only scored once.

Brede Hangeland should have done better when he headed straight at Heurelho Gomes from Cabaye's free-kick, while Gayle's frustrating afternoon continued when he dragged a low shot just wide.

Despite putting in 120 crosses from open play this season, they have scored only nine goals in seven games. Just one of those has come from a cross in open play.

What about Watford?

Watford were generally more intricate in their play, as this move in which Troy Deeney's shot was blocked demonstrates

The Hornets were far from outclassed, despite Palace shading the contest.

Troy Deeney should have done better when he blazed over from close range after Jurado's free-kick hit the bar, with the Spanish playmaker having a late shot superbly blocked by Joe Ledley.

Unlike Palace, they were perhaps too narrow - and right-back Nyom often look exposed as the visitors focused many of their attacks down the right.

Man of the match - Wilfried Zaha

This match was heading for a draw until Wilfried Zaha, left, gave Palace extra spark

Expert analysis

Former Watford manager Aidy Boothroyd, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra: "We've seen two teams who are evenly matched. Palace looked to counter attack from the very start, while Watford looked to build but didn't get Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney involved enough.

"Palace have got to keep their players fit and if they add in January who knows where they could finish.

"Away from home they are really difficult opponents, but at home they will have to come out a bit more; you might see more boring games because counter attack is their strength."

Media playback is not supported on this device Palace difficult to stop - Flores

What the managers said

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew: "The wide guys made the breakthough, it was actually Wilfried Zaha a substitute that did that. I have three great options but only two can play. It was nice that Wilf got that reaction, we trust him.

"The penalty was a very good decision, the ball was just outside the box but the challenge was inside. It was dispatched by Yohan Cabaye, though Dwight Gayle was meant to be taking it so it surprised me.

"Cabaye's got experience and confidence to do it at any level. He's level and confident, Dwight has had his share of penalties, he had two this week, so it would have been a bit greedy."

Watford manager Quique Flores: "There was not much difference between the two sides today.

"It was difficult to stop their attack, it was uncomfortable for us. We need to open up the pitch more.

"We did not stop the counter-attack, we were disorganised. It was a very big decision from the referee to decide the match. I am not sure."

The stats you need to know

Watford have yet to concede a first-half goal in the Premier League this season, while Palace have conceded just once in the opening 45 minutes.

Watford have not beaten Palace at home since February 2009 - they have drawn two and lost three since then.

Palace kept their first clean sheet of the season at Vicarage Road.

What next?

Watford visit fellow Premier League new boys Bournemouth next weekend, with Crystal Palace hosting West Brom.