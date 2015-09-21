Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma says team-mate Diego Costa "likes to cheat a lot" in an interview given after the Blues' 2-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger called Costa's behaviour "disgusting" after the Chelsea striker infuriated Arsenal with his antics, leading to Gunners defender Gabriel being sent off after clashing with the Spain international.

However, Zouma, who scored Chelsea's first goal in the game, says Costa is a "really nice guy" off the pitch and that the team are "very proud to have him".

Zouma subsequently apologised for his remarks, saying "sorry for any confusion. English is not my first language. I did not mean to accuse anyone of cheating".

