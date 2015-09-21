Kidderminster Harriers: Gordon is placed in temporary charge

Colin Gordon scored four goals in 21 games in his final season as a player in 1992-93

Kidderminster Harriers have placed former football agent Colin Gordon in charge at Aggborough following another internal reshuffle at the National League's bottom club.

Gordon, 52, will pick the team for this week's two away games, at Bromley on Tuesday, then at Barrow on Saturday.

Gary Whild, who was manager until being appointed head of football operations a week ago, has left the club.

Tim Flowers has now declined the offer made to become Harriers head coach.

The former England keeper informed the club of that prior to Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Lincoln City, when it was a Whild/Flowers combination running affairs in the home dug-out at Aggborough.

"We were anticipating he'd say yes, but he didn't," chairman Rod Brown told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "We've now got a couple of other names to pursue. But we don't want to rush into something that's not right."

BBC Hereford & Worcester on the Harriers "This would have been a tough call for the Harriers chairman Rod Brown as he and Gary Whild are good friends but, in a results-driven industry, that was the telling factor. Harriers have not won in their first 11 games. For a new coach to be given a fair chance of getting them out of the trouble they are in, then a change had to come now." (Trevor Owens, sports editor)

That leaves Harriers, who have picked up just five points from their first 11 National League games this season, in the short-term hands of Worcestershire-based former agent Gordon, who has in the past handled clients from David James to Steve McClaren and Theo Walcott.

Much-travelled Stourbridge-born former Harriers striker Gordon, who is also a fully-licensed FA coach, joined the club's board as football development director in April after selling his share in the Key Sports Management agency.

"Colin will take charge of affairs for the next week or so," added Rod Brown. "Things change almost daily. There was a consensus on the board that we had to do something different. Our hope is we'll have a new head coach in position in the lead-up to the Welling game (3 October).

Gary Whild was first brought to Aggborough as number two to then manager Steve Burr in May 2010

"We've made it very clear that stabilising the long-term future of Kidderminster Harriers is the number one priority. Nothing will jeopardise that so we are not in a position to recruit a 'manager' in the conventional sense and give him a pot of money to spend.

"At this stage that would be reckless and irresponsible. Our priority is to find someone with a proven record of working with young players and getting the best out of them on the training field and match situations.

"Our supporters have remained very patient during what was always going to be an extremely difficult start to the season - you cannot reduce your playing budget by more than 50% in comparison to what the club has been used to, and not expect a serious impact to be felt by the team."